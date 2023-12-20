Home » Celine Dion Speaks Out About Her Battle with Stiff Person Syndrome
Celine Dion Speaks Out About Her Battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion’s Sister Opens Up About Her Health Struggles

Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette Dion, has spoken out for the first time about the singer’s ongoing health battle. Last December, Celine confirmed on her social media that she has been diagnosed with a significant neurological disease. Claudette has revealed that Celine has “lost control of her muscles” and is struggling with her health.

According to Claudette, Celine is working hard to overcome her illness, but it has been a challenging journey. “There are some who have lost hope because it is a disease that is not well known,” Claudette said. “What hurts me is that she has always been disciplined. She always worked hard. Our mother always told him, ‘You’re going to do well, you’re going to do well,'” she added.

Celine’s rare neurological disease has caused her severe muscle spasms and has affected her vocal cords. Despite being treated by the best doctors, Celine’s condition has not improved, and she requires constant care.

“We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important,” Claudette explained to the media. Celine’s sister also revealed that another one of their sisters, Linda, has moved in with Celine to help care for her.

While Celine remains determined to return to the stage, her health struggles have forced her to cancel part of her European tour. Celine announced through a video posted on her social media that she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, an incurable neurological disorder that affects 1 in every million people.

The syndrome causes muscles to tense uncontrollably and locks the body in rigid postures, affecting daily activities. Celine’s vocal cords have also been affected by the disorder, making it difficult for her to perform as she used to.

Celine is working with her doctors and sports medicine therapist to regain her strength and ability to perform, but she has admitted that it has been a struggle. Despite the challenges, she remains determined to return to the stage and is eager to continue pursuing her passion for singing.

Celine’s sister assured that she hasn’t lost any of her fighting spirit, and she feels comforted by the fact that they now know the cause of her health struggles. For her family and fans, the hope is that Celine’s determination and the support of her loved ones will help her overcome her health challenges.

