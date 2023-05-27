Céline Dion, the disease worsens. World tour cancelled

New York, May 26 – The health of Celine Dion is getting worse: the rare neurological syndrome she has been suffering from for some time has forced the legendary Canadian singer, 55, to cancel all other scheduled dates of his world tour ‘Courage’. This was announced by the same voice of ‘Love Again’ and ‘My Heart Will Go On‘ on her social profiles, “devastated” after realizing that she could no longer carry on for health reasons. “She is continuing her treatment,” tour organizers said she was planning a total of 42 dates through April 2024, assuring fans they will be reimbursed. In December, Celine announced that she would cancel or postpone the concerts scheduled in Europe between February and July 2023, including one in Lucca. This time to be canceled are other European stages which included starting from the end of August events in cities such as Amsterdam, Prague, Zurich, Dublin and Stockholm to end on April 21 and 22 with two dates at the O2 arena in London.

“I am disappointed to have to disappoint you once again. I’m working really hard to recover my strength but being on tour is difficult even when you’re one hundred percent. And even if it breaks my heart, it’s best to cancel everything until I’m able to get back on stage again. I don’t give up… and I can’t wait to be with you again”, the singer wrote now. Dion, who since 2016 has also had to face the death of her beloved husband, mother and one of her brothers, suffer from an illness, la Stiff Person Syndrome, which causes severe and constant muscle spasms in the chest, legs and arms. Nonetheless, before the outbreak of the pandemic, Celine had managed to successfully conclude the 52 legs of the North American tour before the various lockdowns put the rest of the tour on hold.

the syndrome, that attacks the central nervous system, it is very rare: it affects one in a million people and affects every aspect of daily life. As Celine herself explained in December, announcing her illness in an emotional video, her symptoms make it difficult for her to walk and do not allow her to use her vocal cords as usual. It is a disease that, as the symptoms progress, transforms the affected person into one “human statue”. And there is no cure even if some therapies – including anti-anxiety drugs and drugs that relax the musicians – allow to slow down the progress of the symptoms.

Céline is a mother of René-Charles Angelil, 22, and twins, born in 2010, Eddy, as Dion’s favorite French singer-songwriter, Eddy Marnay, who also produced Dion’s first five albums, and Nelson, in honor of Nelson Mandela .