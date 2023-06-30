Cell Division and Aging: Cell division slows down with age

There is a close connection between cell division and the aging process. The cell division and thus the renewal of the same works less and less with advancing age. This is sometimes due to the shortening of the telomeres.

The human body is made up of different types of cells. These are responsible for the optimal functioning of organs and tissues. But the lifespan of our body cells is not unlimited. Constant renewal is required. Because of this, cells have the ability to divide and periodically create an identical copy of themselves.

Why cell division is so important for health

With every cell division, the DNA, the genetic information, is copied. To prevent errors, the ends of the chromosomes, which are the carriers of the genetic material, have a kind of protective cap, the telomere. Science assumes that a cell can divide a maximum of 50 to 70 times (Hayflick limit) because the protective telomeres wear out and thus become shorter. If this limit is reached, the cell – depending on the type of cell – goes into a resting state or dies.

The enzyme telomerase would actually be able to repair broken telomeres. Researchers therefore pay special attention to it. However, activation of telomerase has so far been considered dangerous because the life cycle of diseased cells, such as cancer cells, would be lengthened in this way. The limited service life also fulfills an important protective function.

The ability of the cells to divide is not only limited, but qualitatively deteriorates with age. It is not only the telomeres that play a role here, but also genetic factors, oxidative or chronic stress, for example, but also diseases that can lead to long-term damage to the genetic material. So, with a healthy and active lifestyle, you can do a lot for longevity and healthy aging.

The cell cycle: how mitosis works

The term mitosis summarizes the different phases of cell division. While mitosis consists of prophase, metaphase, anaphase and telophase, the term interphase describes the period between two cell divisions.

Die Interphase could be called preparation time. Because during this period the cell does not rest, but already begins to duplicate the genetic material. At the end of the interphase, so-called two-chromatid chromosomes are present in the cell. Put simply, two identical halves that can be split without loss of information.

In the following Prophase, which is already part of the actual mitosis, is cleaned up. The chromosome threads contract into their typical shape, which many are familiar with from biology class. This facilitates the correct division of the genome into two halves.

Die Metaphase is the period of time it takes for each chromosome to move to its correct place within the cell. This is exactly in the middle, along the so-called equatorial plane. This is where the spindle fibers come into play. They attach themselves from the two cell poles in the middle of the chromosomes. Now everything is ready for the next step.

In the Anaphase the spindle fibers first pull the two halves of the chromosome apart and then in the direction of the respective cell pole. The skeletons for two identical cells are now perfect and each has the same information. The work of the spindle fibers is complete. They will be dismantled.

In the Telophase a new cell nucleus can close around the genetic material and the chromatids (genetic threads) are released from their compressed form.

However, the final separation of the cells is still missing. This takes place during the subsequent Cytokinese-Phase instead of. Only now is the new cell membrane created and inserted between the two identical cells. One cell cycle is complete and the next one can already begin.

Mitosis and meiosis: That’s the difference

One often hears the term “meiosis” in connection with cell division. Meiosis is a special cell division that takes place during reproduction. It is necessary so that no double sets of chromosomes are created when the maternal and paternal genetic information is merged.

A so-called reduction division therefore takes place in meiosis I. The human chromosome set is halved. This is how the reproductive cells, i.e. egg or sperm cells, are formed. These in turn continue to divide in meiosis II, but only duplicate the simple (haploid) chromosome stock. The biological processes during meiosis are similar (meiosis I) or identical (meiosis II) to those of mitosis.

