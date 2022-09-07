There seems to be no correlation between the boom in cell phone use of the past 30 years and the mild, albeit steady, increase in the most frequent brain tumor, glioma. To indicate this, endorsing previous research, is a study conducted by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and by several Scandinavian institutes (the Danish Cancer Society Research Center and the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, Denmark; the University of Tampere and the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority in Finland; the Cancer Registry of Norway and the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden), published in Environment International.

Research

The use of mobile phones exploded in the mid-1990s, when the main users were men who were between 35 and 44 years old at the time. Having been the former they are those who, on average, have “the longest exposure period and probably also the highest cumulative exposures,” the authors write. Epidemiologists then analyzed cancer registries to census cases of glioma diagnosed between 1979 and 2016 in the 40–59 and 60–69 year age groups. The aim was to understand whether differences in glioma incidence trends emerged that could be correlated with the more intensive use of mobile devices. Their answer is no: “The incidence rates of glioma recorded in these countries have shown small and gradual increases over the long term, and between 1979 and 2016 no changes in these trends were observed,” the IARC researchers write. a press release on the agency’s website. “An observation – they report – compatible with the absence of a measurable impact of cell phone use on the risk of glioma, due to the technologies used in the past and the levels of exposure that could have been had at that time”. According to their estimates, uncertainties remain for latency periods of more than 20 years and for risk increases of less than 8%, which are difficult to detect. That said, they point out that the absence of an observable impact on incidence rates provides evidence against any significant contribution of cell phone use to the risk of these brain tumors.

The increase in cases in Italy (and in the world)

The conclusions are reassuring and in line with much of the recent scientific reading. But this does not mean abandoning all caution in the use of smartphones, as he points out Giuseppe Lombardi, oncologist expert in brain tumors at the Veneto Oncology Institute and coordinator of the multidisciplinary inter-company group of Padua for central nervous system tumors. “Also in Italy we record a slight, but constant, increase in the incidence: of about 0.7% per year. We also find similar trends in Europe and the USA. But to date we have not had an explosion of brain tumors or spikes, as might have been expected from the massive use of cell phones ”. However, Lombardi underlines some limitations of this new study, which must be considered: “This analysis only takes into consideration gliomas, which are the most frequent brain tumors but do not represent all cases. Previous research, on the other hand, had linked the massive use of cell phones especially with other types of brain neoplasms, in particular neuromas and meningiomas. We still have no data on these ”.

What we don’t know yet

The expert also stresses the importance of being cautious for the younger generations, since even elementary school children often use smartphones today. “We don’t know if early use can impact cancer development. It should be considered that the skull, which acts as a protective barrier, tends to consolidate around the age of 12-13 ”.

In general, however, little is known about the underlying causes of the development of brain tumors. “The only known cause is ionizing radiation, such as that emerged in nuclear power plant explosions. Peaks of tumors were in fact recorded after the Chernobyl events and after the atomic bombings ”, explains the doctor. A possible role was then hypothesized for pollutants such as pesticides, and also for air pollution or electromagnetic fields, but there has never been a confirmation. Probably, as is the case with almost all tumors, brain tumors are also multifactorial, ie both environmental factors and a genetic predisposition contribute to their growth. “the results of the studies on the impact of mobile phones are still partly contradictory. Until we have mature data – concludes Lombardi – the precautionary principle suggests limiting the hours of use of mobile phones, especially for children”.