Cell Reprogramming: One Syringe – and 30 Years Younger?

Just a few years ago it was clear: the older we get, the more our stem cells lose their functionality. But then, in 2006, the Japanese stem cell researcher Shinya Yamanaka and his team managed to do something spectacular: they made embryonic stem cells, called iPSc, out of normal mouse body cells. In other words, cells from which any mouse cell could arise. A real sensation from a scientific point of view.

Scientists around the world are now researching stem cell therapy to stop aging.

Just reprogram the switches on the DNA

A mouse optic nerve breaks? No problem! Wonderful to replace with these embryonic stem cells. And that was actually achieved three years ago in the laboratory of the legendary aging researcher David Sinclair.

How can this work? Using the “Yamanaka Factors”. The Japanese researcher even received the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2012 for their discovery.

Yamanaka’s idea: to use the phenomenal genetic reset program when an embryo develops from a fertilized egg. Half of his chromosome set consists of mother and father. And there may have been some shifts in the genetic information in the course of parental life. So, in the first few days of embryo life, the parents’ DNA is scrubbed and restarted.

Yamanaka Factors: Forms of Reprogramming

Yamanaka was now looking for the control factors that are responsible for this. He found them, four of them: the Yamanaka factors. These are proteins, transcription factors that reprogram switches on the DNA. A reset of the genetic program to the stable basic functions. They are only active in the first few days of our lives – after that they are shut down in our cells.