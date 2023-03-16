Home Health “Cellular therapies (CAR-T) in oncohematology and solid tumors”, the meeting organized by the Academy of Medicine of Turin on 21 March 2023
Tuesday 21 March at 21, the Academy of Medicine of Turin will hold a scientific meeting, both in presence and in webinar mode, entitled “Cellular Therapies (CAR-T) in oncohematology and solid tumors””. Introduce the evening Bruno BenedictFull Professor of Hematology, University of Turin and member of the Academy. THEncome as speakers Martha Coscia, Associate Professor of Hematology, University of Turin, and Fabrizio Carnevale, coordinator of the Transplantation and Cell Therapies program, of the Candiolo Institute (TO)IRCCS.

T lymphocytes engineered with chimeric receptor-antigen systems (defined as CAR T) have changed the treatment paradigm of many B-cell lymphoproliferative disorders, providing a potential cure for relapsed/refractory patients. Long-term responses in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas have encouraged further development in other malignancies, including multiple myeloma, with encouraging clinical results. Although treatment resistance and management of complications limit their widespread use, CAR Ts are the subject of intense preclinical and clinical research. Furthermore, the indications for the clinical application of these cell therapies are rapidly growing. In contrast, CAR-T cells in solid tumors have so far given limited results, in terms of therapeutic effects, compared to what has been observed for hematological malignancies. Many factors influence both tumor cells and their microenvironment. The lack of tumor-specific target antigens and severe, life-threatening toxicities caused by on-target off-tumor effects are major barriers. However, in the next few years, intense research will take place in the fight against cancer to optimize cell therapies and improve patient survival. At this symposium, an update on the current and potentially future roles of CAR T cells in the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers will be presented.

You can follow the meeting either by accessing theGreat Hall of the Academy of Medicine of Turin (via Po 18, Turin), or by connecting remotely to the site https://www.accademiadimedicina.unito.it/activities/scientific-sessions/next-sessions.html

