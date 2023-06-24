Cellulite and water retention are not the same thing: how to distinguish them and (above all) how to defeat them

Cellulite or water retention? – Modaeimmagine.it

Cellulite or water retention? In order to defeat them you must first know what they are and what the differences are.

Cellulite and water retention they are not the same, but are often treated the same way, for that reason though you use super expensive cellulite creamsyou risk not solving anything.

First of all, therefore, you must learn to recognize the differences well and only in this way will you know what to use to defeat these skin blemishes to have perfect legs especially now that it is summer has arrived and you would like to show them off.

Even if you consider only “imperfections”actually cellulite and water retention can be symptoms of other problems, such as one bad circulationso it is good to take care of it and try to improve it health not just aesthetics of the body.

Let’s find out, therefore, how to recognize and treat cellulite and water retention for legs that are not only more beautiful but also healthy. Here you are everything you need to know.

Cellulite or water retention? How to distinguish them

The Cellulitis is an inflammation of fatty tissue and manifests itself with the so-called “orange peel skin”, or with very irregular areas of the skin that make us look rough like the orange peel. Cellulite most commonly appears in the buttocks, legs and belly area, but very often it is also visible on the knees.

The causes can be the most varied from genetic to hormonal or even due to a sedentary lifestyle. If your legs feel tight, swollen and the skin tissue is soggy, then you may be suffering from water retentionthis is due to poor circulation and al stagnation of liquids and it is often due to a poor diet.

How to fight these blemishes

To combat cellulite, you can use creams that contain specific ingredients such as caffeine, carnitine, vitamin C and seaweed which improve the texture of the skin making it smoother and smoother. Also, you should try to do some movement to try to mitigate it, even half an hour a day of walking would be enough to see visible improvements.

To counteract water retention, however, we advise you to drink a lot of waterat least 2 liters a day, correct your diet by helping you to drain excess liquids with detox supplements and fruits and vegetables with purifying effects, in order to stimulate the microcirculation and reduce swelling. Especially with thearrival of heatif you suffer from these minor ailments you should take care of your legs so as not to feel burning and heavy legs due to swelling and inflammation of the tissues.

