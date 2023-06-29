Cellulite, reducing it in a week is possible: here’s how

Cellulite can be fought with some simple remedies. For a quick result, just follow the instructions below.

Cellulite is one of the most feared enemies by women. During the course of life, sooner or later, almost everyone has to deal with this unpleasant blemish. Its appearance, in most cases, does not have a single reason behind it. It is a multifactorial disorder which involves genetics, lifestyle, nutrition, hormones and circulation problems.

In the popular imagination, its presence cannot be eliminated, but that is not the case. There are actions to take which can significantly improve the situation, even in a very short time. By following these tips, already from the first weekyou will be able to see obvious changes that will contribute to your silhouette and self-esteem.

Defeat cellulite with these remedies: from nutrition to creams in the shower

Cellulite can only be defeated if you fight it on several fronts. Nutrition alone, although very important, is not enough to eliminate it. You also need to resort to physical exercise. In addition, there are some products on the market that can turn out to be great.

The first thing to do to improve the situation is to drink more. Taking less than 2 liters a day does not allow you to eliminate the necessary toxins and to stay hydrated enough. Herbal teas can also be used, without sugar, for a targeted and long-lasting draining action. Salty or sugary snacks should be reduced in favor of fruit and vegetables. These last two categories, in particular, they have many antioxidants which bring enormous benefits to the skin.

Doing physical activity is always positive, but for an optimal result there are exercises to prefer. Squats and lunges, with their firming action, can tone the muscles of the thighs and buttocks, while jumping jacks, which consist of jumping by spreading the legs, bringing the arms above the head, have an incredible effect on circulation. Plus, they burn a lot of calories.

For the first two workouts, series of 3 are recommended, with repetitions of 12-15 per side, while for the last one you can even reach 30 repetitions. In the latter case. You don’t need to go to the gym as they are simple to reproduce at home.

A week will be enough to see the problem reduce. Obviously, it will not be necessary to stop immediately, but to continue and follow these indications. In association, you can use one of the products available in shops. There are creams, which can also be applied in the shower, and draining muds.

