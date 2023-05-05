Cem Özdemir’s planned advertising barriers: These products would really be affected – …

foodwatch e.V.

Berlin (ots)

+++ Photo gallery for download: www.t1p.de/kindermarketing-fotostrecke +++

The consumer organization foodwatch has accused the food industry and the advertising industry of misleading the public with their lobbying campaigns against the planned advertising barriers to protect children’s health.

The Federal Association of the German Food Industry (BVE), for example, raises awareness on its campaign website www.lieber-muendig.de the impression that the law prohibits advertising for entire product categories such as cheese, yoghurt, muesli or dumplings. The Central Association of the Advertising Industry (ZAW) even speaks of an “extensive total advertising ban for food”. This is demonstrably wrong, according to foodwatch. In fact, only the advertising of individual foods such as ice cream and sweetened drinks is severely restricted. In other product categories, such as yoghurt, cheese or muesli, there are a number of products that can continue to be advertised at any time. Özdemir’s draft law is based on the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The food industry is stoking panic about a total advertising ban for products such as cheese or muesli. However, a number of foods can still be marketed to children – from cornflakes to Maultaschen to fruit yoghurts. Özdemir’s planned law is based on the scientifically based WHO nutritional profile. Products with too much sugar, fat or salt fail – and rightly so: Because it is precisely these products that children should eat less of.”explained Luise Molling from foodwatch.

On average, around 40 percent of foods comply with the limit values ​​for calories, sugar, fats and salt proposed by the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture. This was the result of a study by the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU) in cooperation with the German Alliance for Non-Communicable Diseases (DANK). A significant number of products could therefore continue to be freely advertised in most food categories.

Five examples:

breakfast cereal : With a sugar content of 37 percent, Kellogg’s Frosties are well above the 12.5 percent limit. In contrast, Kellogg’s could continue to advertise its cornflakes on all channels: the product only contains eight grams of sugar per 100 grams.

: With a sugar content of 37 percent, Kellogg’s Frosties are well above the 12.5 percent limit. In contrast, Kellogg’s could continue to advertise its cornflakes on all channels: the product only contains eight grams of sugar per 100 grams. Fruit cereal : There are also fruit muesli products that can still be marketed without restriction. For example, the Mymuesli berry muesli with 10.4 percent sugar. Alnatura’s berry muesli, on the other hand, contains 18 grams per 100 grams, well above the limit of 12.5 grams.

: There are also fruit muesli products that can still be marketed without restriction. For example, the Mymuesli berry muesli with 10.4 percent sugar. Alnatura’s berry muesli, on the other hand, contains 18 grams per 100 grams, well above the limit of 12.5 grams. yogurts : The strawberry yoghurt from Gut & Billig contains 12.1 grams of sugar per 100 grams and 0.9 grams of saturated fat. According to Özdemir’s draft law, it can still be promoted on all channels. The Ehrmann Almighurt strawberry, on the other hand, has 13 grams of sugar per 100 grams, just above the limit of 12.5 percent and 1.8 grams of saturated fatty acids, well above the WHO limit of 1.0 grams per 100 grams.

: The strawberry yoghurt from Gut & Billig contains 12.1 grams of sugar per 100 grams and 0.9 grams of saturated fat. According to Özdemir’s draft law, it can still be promoted on all channels. The Ehrmann Almighurt strawberry, on the other hand, has 13 grams of sugar per 100 grams, just above the limit of 12.5 percent and 1.8 grams of saturated fatty acids, well above the WHO limit of 1.0 grams per 100 grams. Cheese : There are also cheese products that can still be advertised without restrictions. For example, the cream cheese Philadelphia Balance with 11 grams of fat per 100 grams. The Ferdi Fuchs Gouda, on the other hand, contains too much fat at 29 grams.

: There are also cheese products that can still be advertised without restrictions. For example, the cream cheese Philadelphia Balance with 11 grams of fat per 100 grams. The Ferdi Fuchs Gouda, on the other hand, contains too much fat at 29 grams. Gnocchi: The food industry warns that gnocchi could allegedly no longer be advertised. That’s not true: Rana’s potato gnocchi, for example, can still be marketed indefinitely. The situation is different with the “pan gnocchi” from the same manufacturer. At 1.8 grams per 100 grams, they contain far too much salt. The limit is 1.27 grams.

At the end of February, Federal Food Minister Cem Özdemir presented the cornerstones of a law intended to restrict advertising of unhealthy foods to children. Advertising for products that do not meet the WHO nutritional criteria should be prohibited on TV, the Internet and radio between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. during the day – i.e. whenever children are sitting in front of the receivers. Television advertising reaches children particularly in the evening prime time when the children are sitting in front of the TV with their parents. According to a foodwatch analysis, among the programs most popular with children, every third program is not a classic children’s format, but a family film, a casting show or a sports broadcast, for example. According to Özdemir’s draft law, influencers should also only be allowed to advertise balanced foods on social media.

Children eat about twice as much sweets but only half as much fruit and vegetables as recommended. Around 15 percent of children and adolescents are currently overweight and six percent are even severely overweight (adiposity). They are at risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, joint problems, high blood pressure and heart disease later in life. According to OECD data, every seventh death in Germany is due to an unhealthy diet.

Sources and further information:

Original content from: foodwatch eV, transmitted by news aktuell