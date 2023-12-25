Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA) Launches Next Generation Sequencing Platform for Precision Medicine and Genomic Studies

The Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA) has implemented a next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform to conduct genomic studies through the sequencing of a large number of genes related to hereditary diseases, oncological processes, and pathogen characterization. This platform will provide patients with personalized precision medicine, improving the quality of care in disease evaluation, prevention, and management.

This expansion of the National Health System’s portfolio in Asturias includes precision oncology, which will aid in defining appropriate treatments and establishing prognostic algorithms. The implementation of this personalized medicine platform in Asturias was made possible by a co-financed investment of 3.7 million euros, received through the European Recovery and Resilience Mechanism.

With the new platform, clinical exomes, analysis of disease-related genes, and complete exomes, studying all of a person’s genes simultaneously, can be conducted. This will lead to advancements in the study of rare diseases to ensure all patients receive a diagnosis.

Additionally, the platform will facilitate the genomic identification of pathogens, such as respiratory viruses like SARS-COV-2, and antibiotic resistance genes. As a level 2 reference laboratory, HUCA will sequence resistant strains from the health center and other community hospitals.

The NGS platform involves various areas of the Medicine Laboratory, with Dr. Victoria Álvarez leading the coordination. The platform has already started validating gene panels related to oncohematology and exomes, which were previously outsourced to external laboratories. It has also begun validating new application methodologies in metagenomics.

Advancements in genetic research and technologies associated with massive sequencing have revolutionized healthcare, increasing diagnostic resolution, and enabling personalized treatment based on a patient’s genetic profile. This shift in decision-making will impact clinical practice and public health measures, ultimately providing citizens with safer, more efficient, preventive, and predictive medicine.

The Spanish Personalized Medicine Strategy, launched in September 2020, aims to update the common basic portfolio of genetic and genomic services. The Interterritorial Council of the National Health System approved genetic/genomic catalogs for various medical specialties, furthering the integration of personalized medicine into Spain’s healthcare system.

Share this: Facebook

X

