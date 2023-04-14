Centro Medico Italiano Tenerife: let’s know the 7 foods that lower cholesterol

When we go to the doctor, and he tells us, after doing an analysis, that we have the high cholesterol, we think they will give us some medicines to lower our cholesterol. But no, first we’ll say change your diet and reduce foods that increase cholesterol. Even if there is no food that globally lowers cholesterol and the fact of eating healthy does not prevent cholesterol from increasing due to exogenous intake, if we produce cholesterol separately.

Limit the foods that raise cholesterol and ingest others that reduce it. In order for the food to act by reducing cholesterol, it must be rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids and contain stanols and sterols, plant compounds that prevent the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine, and contain anthocyanin, which prevents its production of cholesterol from our body. As I said earlier, there is no single food that contains all of this.

The first food is the avocado, clinical studies indicate that it favors the levels of total cholesterol and between 9 and 45% of LDL cholesterol. Avocado is rich in fiber and polyunsaturated fatty acids. that is why it is good to incorporate it into a salad, for example with green leaves, for a period of 3 to 6 months.

The second food is whole grains, especially oatmeal, which when eaten for breakfast for 6 months, reduces LDL cholesterol by up to 30% and provides 73% of the recommended fiber.

The third food is peanuts, especially walnuts, due to their fiber and acid content. Polyunsaturated fatty acids reduce LDL levels up to 4% and not only that, but increase HDL levels, the so-called good cholesterol, up to 7%.

The fourth food to include in our diet are legumes, especially lentils, in the form you prefer, salads or soups, it reduces LDL and increases HDL. All legumes reduce the LDL level by up to 5%.

The fifth food is vegetables, spinach, beets, broccoli, asparagus, green beans, all of which, due to their high fiber content, reduce the absorption of cholesterol and promote its elimination through the faeces, and also contain a high percentage of stanols and sterols, cause a lower intestinal absorption of cholesterol.

The sixth food are those that contain omega 3, these polyunsaturated fatty acids what they do is block one of the enzymes we have for the production of cholesterol, which is HMG-CoA reductase. Examples are oily fish, but also flaxseed, chia, sprouted alfalfa, tomato and grapefruit.

The seventh food are those that contain anthocyanins. Which ones are they? It is the pigments that some fruits and vegetables and other products of vegetable origin have that give color to these products, especially those of a purplish red color and also those of a blue color. They control LDL levels up to 16 and 25%. What foods contain anthocyanins? There are blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, cherries and even the skin of aubergines. If we consume about 100 grams of it a day, we can reduce these cholesterol levels.

This is some information on how in a healthy way and without medicines, it can control and lower cholesterol levels total, LDL, raise HDL, good cholesterol.

GOOD HEALTH!

Dr. Fausto Scremin

