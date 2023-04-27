Home » Century of Italy – Official site
It is the online newspaper of the Italian right: founded in Rome in 1952In the 1963 became the party organ of the Italian Social Movement – ​​National Right It is in the 1995 Of National Alliance.

In the 2009 was one of the newspapers of the People of Liberty. It is currently an organ of the National Alliance Foundation.

Court of Rome registration n. 16225 of 2/23/1976
ISSN 2499-7919

The Secolo d’Italia masthead benefits from direct state contributions pursuant to Law no. 250 of 7 August 1990, as amended

