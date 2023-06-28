Home » Ceracarta Spa / Ministry of Health
Ceracarta Spa / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3261/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14540/2022 Ceracarta Spa against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions, Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Bodies of the Health Service and/or Provincial concerned and towards IM * Medical Sas of Ivan Maini & C., Abbott Medical Italia Srl and Johnson & Johnson Medical Spa

Attachments:

Presidential Ordinance (3).pdf (PDF 137.8 Kb)

introductory appeal (3).pdf (PDF 467.7 Kb)

letter Ministry and Regions CERACARTA.pdf (PDF 184.9 Kb)

motifs added ABRUZZO (4).pdf (PDF 0.55 Mb)

motifs added BASILICATA.pdf (PDF 0.57 Mb)

motifs added BOLZANO (1).pdf (PDF 0.65 Mb)

reasons added EMILIA ROMAGNA (3).pdf (PDF 0.55 Mb)

motifs added FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA (1).pdf (PDF 0.56 Mb)

motifs added LIGURIA (2).pdf (PDF 0.57 Mb)

added motifs MARCHE (4).pdf (PDF 0.55 Mb)

reasons added MOLISE (1).pdf (PDF 0.55 Mb)

motifs added PIEDMONT (3).pdf (PDF 0.60 Mb)

reasons added PUGLIA (1).pdf (PDF 0.56 Mb)

motifs added SARDINIA (2).pdf (PDF 0.59 Mb)

reasons added SICILY (2).pdf (PDF 0.56 Mb)

motifs added TUSCANY (3).pdf (PDF 0.57 Mb)

motifs added UMBRIA (3).pdf (PDF 0.55 Mb)

motifs added VENETO (1).pdf (PDF 0.57 Mb)

