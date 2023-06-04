Cerebral glioma, a new effective (and less toxic) drug arrives for the first time in 20 years – breaking latest news

Of True Martinella

After a wait lasting about 20 years, from the annual congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (Asco), underway in Chicago, arrives This is important news for some types of brain tumors. They are called oligodendrogliomas and astrocytomas and are part of the larger family of low-grade gliomas. These are, as the name suggests, neoplasms that are generally not very aggressive and that they have a slow but progressive evolution. They are often interesting young people, with an important impact on the quality of life and work skills. The results of the INDIGO study, just presented in the plenary session of Asco, the one dedicated to the most important researches, indicate that a new investigational drug capable of lengthening progression-free survival significantly,” he says Enrico Franceschi, director of Oncology of the nervous system at the IRCCS Institute of Neurological Sciences of Bologna —. It means gaining precious time (16 months on average) in which the neoplastic mass can be kept “still”. Furthermore, the study showed that, thanks to this drug, It is possible to significantly postpone subsequent treatments such as chemo and radiotherapy.

Standard care today According to international guidelines, surgery considered the initial treatment and aims at the removal of all the neoplastic mass visible on MRI. Radical surgical treatment is associated with an increase in disease-free progression (ie, the time that passes before the cancer comes back) and survival. Unfortunately for a radical elimination not always feasible or, even if this goal has been achieved, it may happen that the tumor starts growing again and evolves towards greater levels of aggression. Precisely for this reason, after the operation, if there are elements of risk, they are performed immediately radiotherapy and chemotherapy to lengthen the time for regrowth and also the survival of the patient explains Franceschi. With this strategy, many patients live for several years, but researchers have been trying to find it for a long time more effective and less invasive therapeutic strategies. In fact, chemo and radio can lead to a decrease in the immune system and blood platelets, alopecia, reduced fertility and long-term cognitive deficits.

The new drug For the first time in decades we finally have an effective and less toxic alternative – underlines the expert -: vorasidenib, in fact, “convenient”, taken in tablets and very well tolerated (the main side effect is the increase in transaminases). Chemo-radiotherapy treatments can therefore be postponed for several months, when and if the tumor starts growing again. The phase three INDIGO study (the last before a drug enters the market) recruited 331 patients with a grade two brain glioma and mutation in the IDH1 and IDH2 genes, fundamental in the birth and development of this neoplasm. In all participants, the tumor was present and in slight progression in the follow-up period after the operation: half were treated with placebo (the current standard, waiting for the disease to grow back), while the other half with vorasidenib. The treatment was well tolerated, less than 10% of patients had an increase in transaminase values. the first study capable of demonstrating a benefit from a drug with a targeted action against a specific alteration (the mutation of the IDH1 or IDH2 genes) – concludes Franceschi -. It’s about a treatment still awaiting official approval both in the US and in Europe, therefore experimentalbut given the important outcomes of the study we expect it to become standard care for patients in whom the scalpel has not resolved or who show slow size increase.

Low-grade gliomas Gliomas affect little more than 5 people out of 100,000 per year and account for about 40% of tumors affecting the brain. There are several types, some are aggressive and have a very severe prognosis (such as the glioblastoma), others less so. Low-grade gliomas are rare brain neoplasms: there are about 1,500 new cases every year in Italy, generally diagnosed around 30-40 years of age. They often present with epileptic seizures or intense headaches or behavioral disturbances, due to the fact that the mass exerts pressure in certain areas of the brain: it is important to recognize these pathologies promptly in order to set up the therapeutic program as soon as possible. Currently the median survival greater than 10 yearswith variations that largely depend on the genetic characteristics of the tumour.