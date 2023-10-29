CEREBRAL STROKE DAY: PREVENTION TO BE STRONGER THAN STROKE

“A correct lifestyle for stroke prevention: stronger than stroke”: this is the motto that characterizes the initiatives that will celebrate the World Day 2023 against this pathology. Stroke occurs when an artery in the brain ruptures (hemorrhage) or becomes blocked (ischemia) and is the leading cause of disability worldwide. In fact, it affects more than 12 million people every year.

On the occasion of World Day 2023, which is celebrated, like every year, on October 29, the World Stroke Organization launches the theme #PiuFortidellIctus (#GreaterThanSktroke) to reiterate that well 9 out of 10 strokes could be prevented thanks to adequate lifestyles, following a correct, balanced and healthy diet such as that provided by the Mediterranean diet, abstaining from smoking, controlling blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and atrial fibrillation as well as limiting alcohol consumption.

THE CONFERENCE. Il October 27, 2023, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm, ALICe Ferrara odv (Association for the fight against cerebral stroke) organizes, at theVergani Navarra Institute in via Sogari 3 in Ferrara, a meeting aimed at the entire population (titled “A correct lifestyle for the prevention of stroke”) to raise awareness of this serious disease. We will talk about family members/caregivers, their role and the legal recognitions of these figures. The meeting will be preceded by a greeting from prof. Massimiliano Urbinati, Headmaster of the Vergani Navarra Institute of Ferrara and Cristina Coletti, Councilor for Social Policies of the Municipality of Ferrara. The moderator of the meeting will be Dr. Daniela Gragnaniello, Acting Director of the Neurology Operating Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara.

The conference will focus on the following topics:

– recognition of stroke symptoms, edited by Dr. Alessandro De Vito, Medical Director of the Neurology Unit of Sant’Anna;

– the Mediterranean diet healthy and sustainable, curated by Dr. Cristina Saletti, Director of the Food Hygiene and Nutrition Operational Unit of the Local Health Authority of Ferrara;

– l’importance of movement, edited by prof. Fabio Manfredini, Full Professor at the Department of Neuroscience and Rehabilitation – Sports Sciences Section of the University of Ferrara;

– il role of caregiversedited by Dr. Loredana Ligabue, CARER Association (ETS Family Caregiver Association);

– il role of the ALICe Association Ferrara odv, edited by Claudio Mari (President).

At the end of the event ALICe will offer an aperitif prepared by the students of the Vergani Navarra Institute. The conference, open to everyone, is sponsored by the Municipality of Ferrara and the University Hospital of Ferrara.

THE ALICE FERRARA ODV ASSOCIATION. “It’s when you had a stroke – comments Claudio Mari, President of the Association – that you realize how much you need the structures that can help you and your family. Not only that: you realize what happens to a person who has suffered a stroke and what they require from the outside world in order to overcome such a difficult moment. From these needs, the Association for the fight against cerebral stroke ALICe Ferrara odv was born in 2012 in Ferrara”.

The association works to raise awareness among the population both on the prevention of the disease (also recognizing the symptoms) and as support in rehabilitation, trying to be a valid help to people once they have emerged from the acute phase. “Alice” collaborates with the professionals of the two Ferrara healthcare companies (Neurologists, Physiatrists, Cardiologists) and with other social associations and cooperatives, with the aim of integrating these collaborations into various activities aimed at the good of the sick, such as adapted physical activity , yoga, music therapy, art therapy, narrative medicine, speech therapy and psychological support. ALICe Ferrara odv also organizes conferences, meetings with the population and moments of analysis and in-depth analysis.

THE ROLE OF THE SANT’ANNA NEUROLOGY UNIT. The Stroke Unit of the Neurology Operating Unit of the University Hospital, directed by Dr. Daniela Gragnaniello, joins the World Stroke Day.

“Is critical – comments Dr. Gragnianiello – a prompt recognition of “warning” symptoms (difficulty in speaking, buccal deviation, lack of strength in an arm or leg, violent and sudden headache). If even just one of these symptoms is present, emergency services must be alerted immediately by calling 118. The rescue chain will then transport the patient to the nearest hospital, where a Stroke Unit is active, made up of a highly specialized multidisciplinary and multi-professional team to the clinical-diagnostic-therapeutic framework and the best management of the disease, from the acute phase to early neuromotor and cognitive rehabilitation up to the prevention of possible complications”.

In the world every 6 seconds a person suffers a stroke, in Italy alone there are more than 200,000 cases per year. In the province of Ferrara, more than 500 cases are recorded every year.



“The Stroke Unit of Ferrara – continues the professional – it is a level II centre, since within our company there is also an interventional Neuroradiology service and a Neurosurgery department which, like Neurology, are able to offer an on-call service active 24 hours a day. This allows for systemic thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomies (which are acute phase reperfusion therapies for ischemic strokes), but also interventional treatment for cerebral hemorrhages. Furthermore, the Vascular Surgeon is also available and immediately available; and therefore it is possible to intervene promptly even if the stroke is caused by a carotid occlusion”.

In 2023 alone (from January ad today) the Stroke Unit of Ferrara performed 65 intravenous thrombolysis and almost 40 mechanical thrombectomiesalso in association with thrombolytic treatment, qualifying as a gold center (GOLD) for the second quarter of the European Stroke Organization Angels Awards.

“This important recognition confirms our commitment to improving stroke patient care every day” says Dr. Alessandro De Vito, Head of the Stroke Unit“and it will be an incentive for us to continue the improvement process, thanks to the commitment and collaboration of all the professionals involved (118 and emergency room operators, neurology and interventional neuroradiology)”.

THE ROLE OF THE REHABILITATION MEDICINE AND SEVERE BRAIN INJURY OPERATIONAL UNITS AT SANT’ANNA. Approximately 40% of stroke patients have a variable degree of disability and need for rehabilitation care for the management of disorders such as loss of strength in the upper limb, difficulties in walking and mobility, cognitive and language disorders which determine a global reduction in personal, social and family autonomy.

In the Ferrara area approximately 500 patients per year receive a physiatric evaluation and physiotherapy within 48 hours in acute departments (Stroke Unit first and foremost) as per international recommendations. Rehabilitation management in the acute phase has the objective of defining the functional prognosis and outlining the most appropriate care path for the patient. More than half of the patients are able to return home at the end of treatment while 10-20% require intensive multidisciplinary rehabilitation treatment under ordinary or day hospitalization. The remaining percentage of patients have other comorbidities or the need for other medical care and are unable to return to their home independently.

Inside the S. Anna and the Local Health Authority of Ferrara a specific intercompany PDTA dedicated to STROKE has been active for several yearswhich defines in detail the entire treatment path for people affected by this pathology, in a logic of strong integration between hospital and local professionals, for the best care of patients from the acute phase to the outcome phase.

“The role of Rehabilitation – says Dr. Susanna Lavezzi, Director Severe Brain Injury Unit – is to first and foremost guarantee the early rehabilitation of these patients within the Stroke Unit and other operating units where stroke patients are welcomed, and to ensure the identification of care and rehabilitation pathways after acute hospitalization. In some more serious cases, where patients experience a period of coma following the acute stroke, people can also be accommodated at the Severe Brain Injury Unit”.

“Rehabilitation Medicine – declares Dr. Antonella Bergonzoni Acting Director of theRehabilitation Medicine Operational Unit – welcomes patients who present motor and cognitive problems and who require intensive and multidisciplinary rehabilitation care. Inside, patients receive at least three hours of motor or cognitive rehabilitation per day, according to an individualized rehabilitation project, carrying out specific rehabilitation programs in search of the maximum recovery and autonomy allowed by the brain damage, making use of the collaboration of a highly competent interprofessional team made up of physiatrists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, nurses, social and health workers, neuropsychologists and psychologists”.

“In clinical practice – highlights Professor Sofia Straudi, Researcher of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine of the University of Ferrara and physiatrist of Rehabilitation Medicine – conventional rehabilitation methods are combined with advanced technologies such as robotics, virtual reality and neuromodulation, in collaboration with the University of Ferrara and Italian and foreign clinical research centres. During hospitalization, particular attention is also paid to taking care of the family, with support, education, information and training programs to ensure optimal management of the patients’ residual problems and to optimize the process of patient discharge and return to the local area and to domicile. Even after discharge from rehabilitation, patients are followed with dedicated rehabilitation programs according to specific needs, with day hospital or outpatient methods, carried out both within the Cona hospital but also in the provincial territory”.

“To underline – say the professionals – also the solid and fruitful collaboration with patient associations, such as ALICe Ferrara, thanks to which it was possible to accompany patients in the phase that goes beyond “health” rehabilitation, represented by the resumption of usual family, social and work activities . Among the activities implemented we remember the project “Life after Stroke” and the group physiotherapy program for chronically ill patients, to ensure the optimization of recovery and the full integration of people. Alongside the patient associations, we also remember the collaboration with Opera Don Calabria Institute City of the Boy of Ferrara, with social and work reintegration paths in the process of continuity of the patient care path. Every year over 70 stroke patients are welcomed at the company Rehabilitation”.