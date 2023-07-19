Ceremony for the Sports Management Course of the Scuola dello Sport. The CEO of As Roma Souloukou: “Don’t be afraid of failures”. Cozzoli: “The future of sport is in your hands”. Nepi: “The finish line is always ten meters after the finish.” Siniscalchi: “Passion is not enough”

“Sport is a diverse, universal industry. Different from the others because every season is not the same as the other. Even when you win, you start over the next week. Every time there are new challenges and new goals. This is a huge stimulus. But passion is not enough: commitment, constant discipline and resilience are needed because the results often don’t come. But don’t be afraid of failures”, said the CEO of As Roma, Lina Souloukou speaking at the Open Day and Graduation Ceremony – at the Tennis Club at the Foro Italico – of the ninth edition of High Specialization Course in Sports Management.

An event in grand style to challenge the future. The course ended today School of Sports Of Sports and Healthfor which he is responsible Donatella Minelli inside the Sport Impact area directed by Rossana Ciuffetti.

Also greeting the 26 students who – from the beginning of November to the end of March – attended about 360 hours of lessons divided into 12 teaching modules were the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sport and Health, Vito Cozzoli, the Director General of Sport and Health, Diego Nepi Molineris and the Head of the Sports Department, Flavio Siniscalchi.

“Sport changes at the speed of light: new disciplines and technological revolution. The sports management master is the tool to keep up. The future of sport is in your hands. It takes ideas, knowledge and passion” the president and CEO, Vito Cozzoli, told the boys. “Working in the world of sport is a great fortune. It’s the best job you can do. Sometimes we forget about it but it’s a big mistake. Sport is an extraordinary value. We are here to pass on a legacy that we want to be carried forward, hopefully by you, with passion. Our goal is always ten meters after the finish line” the words of the General Manager, Diego Nepi Molineris. “We need to interpret the changes in this world which is extremely complex. Passion and emotions are not enough but great ability is also needed” underlined the Head of the Department for Sport, Flavio Siniscalchi.