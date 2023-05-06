ceremony, illustrious guests, royals and curiosities – breaking latest news

The solemn coronation ceremony of Charles III (watch the live here) began with military parades through the streets of London. As the guests enter Westminster following the rigid and very detailed ceremonial required by Buckingham Palace: the day’s program is marked out hour by hour. For hours, in some cases for days, a patient crowd of subjects loyal to the monarchy has crowded the streets of the capital along the route of the royal carriage, the one that transports the king and queen, Charles and Camilla, from the palace to the abbey. Still in the carriage, Carlo and Camilla will return to the palace at the end of the ceremony which Elisabetta’s son wanted shorter and slimmer than that of his mother, 70 years old, but no less solemn for this. And the solemnity is breathed right from the perfection of the initial parades. We follow, image by image, the most significant moments of this day (Ap). (edited by Elisa Messina) The details of the ceremony between ancient rites and renewal The special

Final touches to the balcony of Buckingham Palace: from here King Charles, the queen consort Camilla and the rest of the royal family will look out. At least its expected members: Prince Harry and Andrea in fact will not be there because they have no official duties during the ceremony.

And here it is Charles III, in the car with Queen Camilla who, from Clarence House, at 8 in the morning head to Buckingham Palace for the opening of the ceremony. While all around, banners, regiments are already parading through the city (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

The first image of the king in the car. At Buckingham Palace he will be dressed and prepared for the coronation in a solemn, white and medieval-style dress.

Charles III and Camilla aboard the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, an imposing carriage but more “comfortable” than the Golden State Coach which will be used on the return journey from the abbey: the king and queen wear the white robes of the coronation. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The carriage with the King and Queen, in the rain, escorted by the Horse Guards, arrives at Westminster Abbey

Camilla is helped by one of her ladies with her long and heavy train: the cloaks worn by the king and queen are the traditional ones handed down and kept in the palace. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

A few hitches with the long cloak before entering Westminster.

The solitude of the king at the beginning of the solemn moment of the coronation: Charles enters the cathedral. On his shoulders the heavy cloak that his grandfather wore before him in 1937.

Prince Harry entered the abbey alone: ​​he has no official role at this coronation and sits only in the third row.

Princess Charlotte upon her arrival in Westminster: it is raining heavily in London

Kate Princess of Wales upon her arrival at Westminster Abbey: on her head she wears not a precious tiara but a silver headdress with floral motifs as required by the king’s dress code for this coronation.

The Princes of Wales upon arrival at Westminster: with them their children Charlotte and Louis

William and Kate and, behind them, Charlotte and Louis (ages 8 and 5).

Charlotte and brother Louis during the ceremony. (Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Dame Emma Thompson with husband Greg Wise (left) arrive at Westminster Abbey for her coronation. The popular British actress, honored by Elizabeth with the title of lady of the realm, is one of the illustrious guests of the ceremony (Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The “peers of England”, or the nobles arrive in Westminster; Here, Barons Elizabeth Manningham-Buller and Rupert Francis John Carington, 7th Baron Carrington in the traditional coronation robe. For them a special place in the abbey, facing the king.

Baroness Valerie Amos with her escort (Getty)

The crowds thronged along the two-kilometre route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey which will be covered by the royal procession to and from. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / POOL / AFP)

Not only royalist faithful: among the crowd in London there are also republicans demonstrating against the king and the monarchy. Graham Smith, director of Republic, an organization that fights for the abolition of the monarchy, was arrested along with six volunteers. But beyond republican or monarchist sympathies, Charles has not yet won the hearts of his subjects as his mother had succeeded. (Photo by Susannah Ireland / AFP)

Lionel Richie arriva a Westminster Abbey. (Gareth Cattermole/Pool Photo via AP)

Despite the rain, many have not given up choosing the lawns of Hyde Park to follow the coronation from the giant screens that have been positioned for this purpose: there are many squares and areas of London equipped with giant screens (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty images)

The King and Queen of Spain parade in Westminster together with other crowned heads. As you can see, no queen wears precious tiaras: only elegant hats.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife arrive at Westminster Abbey,

La first lady ucraina Olena Zelenska con il primo ministro Denys Shmyhal arrive (Photo by Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

US first lady Jill Biden with daughter Finnegan Biden in Westminster Abbey (Getty)

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte

King Philip of Belgium and Queen Mathilde (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Il re del Lesotho Letsie III e la regina Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito and Princess Kiko. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP)

Jordan’s King Abdullah II with Queen Rania. (Paul ELLIS/AFP)

Queen Anne-Marie, Pavlos, Prince of Greece and Marie-Chantal ( Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Katy Perry, one of the famous guests at the abbey, does not disdain taking and giving selfies

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and wife Sophie. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Only, like Harry, also Prince Andrew: no military uniform for the son of Elizabeth and brother of the king but only the traditional noble insignia over the civilian dress

King Charles during the ceremony: here listen to the Archbishop's introductions and introductory speech. Then the rite will proceed with the actual coronation

Here comes the 17th century St Edward’s Crown, the earlier, and more important, of the two crowns Charles wears at this coronation. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

The two crowns intended for the heads of Camilla and Charles, namely the Queen Mary’s Crown (left) and the Saint-Edward’s Crown (right). (Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)

The ceremony is far too long for Prince Louis, who yawns several times.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby places the St Edward’s Crown on King Charles’s head as he sits in the historic Coronation Chair

The king receives the sacred anointing behind a screen: it is the intimate and sacred moment of the coronation, the one that must remain “hidden” because it is liturgical and mystical.

Charles wearing the Supertunica, the precious royal garment and the symbols of power: the final moment of his solemn coronation. He now it’s Camilla’s turn.

Carlo with the symbols of royal power: the globe, the scepter, the glove, the bracelets

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby puts modified version of Queen Mary’s Crown on Camilla’s head (Mok/POOL/AFP)

Charles and Camilla are king and queen and sit on thrones next to each other.

The Prince of Wales William kisses the king: the tribute of the heir to the throne to his father.

King Charles and Camilla aboard the Gold State Coach (the oldest and most precious carriage, but much more uncomfortable than the one used on the outward journey because it has no shock absorbers) return to Buckingham Palace via Parliament Square. (Jane Barlow/AP)

Elizabeth II often recalled with dread the ride aboard the Gold State Coach with the crown on her head when she was crowned Queen in 1953

Upon his arrival at Buckingham Palace, Charles greets the soldiers in the palace garden.