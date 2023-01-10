Home Health Cerro, long queues at the pharmacy to change the doctor
Health

Cerro, long queues at the pharmacy to change the doctor

by admin
Cerro, long queues at the pharmacy to change the doctor

Long queues Monday at the pharmacies of Cerro al Lambro, where dozens of people show up to change their family doctor. After the retirement of the historic doctor Carlo Cardella, Giacomo Arioli arrived in the village as the new doctor, who the patients could have chosen from just yesterday. This is the reason why, during the morning, dozens of people from Cerresi stormed the pharmacies of the town, whose staff therefore had to work hard to meet the numerous requests: to aggravate the situation, the black out for almost an hour of the Ats computer system, the disservice of which contributed to slowing down the various operations even more, which in the end in any case all ended regularly.

See also  The three major U.S. stock indexes fluctuated, most of the popular Chinese concept stocks rose

You may also like

Usa, green light for tests on the drug...

Drinking to lose weight: how the water diet...

Usa, green light for tests on the drug...

“The lady is dead.” Spits and blows to...

The first two specialists of the School of...

Narrative medicine, the book SEI also speaks Vicenza....

What is the best time to go to...

Padua. Pneumonia, it’s a boom in hospitalizations. The...

Cooking lunch or dinner at home can be...

Udine, 28-year-old medical guard attacked during the shift:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy