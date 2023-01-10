Long queues Monday at the pharmacies of Cerro al Lambro, where dozens of people show up to change their family doctor. After the retirement of the historic doctor Carlo Cardella, Giacomo Arioli arrived in the village as the new doctor, who the patients could have chosen from just yesterday. This is the reason why, during the morning, dozens of people from Cerresi stormed the pharmacies of the town, whose staff therefore had to work hard to meet the numerous requests: to aggravate the situation, the black out for almost an hour of the Ats computer system, the disservice of which contributed to slowing down the various operations even more, which in the end in any case all ended regularly.