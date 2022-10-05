More space for pharmacies and new clinics on the first floor

The mayor of Cerro Gianluca Di Cesare inaugurated the new social and health services following the redevelopment of the municipal building in via Falcone, which saw on the one hand the doubling of the municipal pharmacy on the ground floor and on the other the general expansion of the spaces on the first floor. floor, where the new clinics managed by the I-Medical Center of Cerro, present at the ribbon cutting with the entire staff, found their place.

“All this was the result of a fruitful synergy between public and private, thanks to which we have achieved a result of fundamental importance, we are talking about a health center of excellence with the presence of various services – remarked the mayor -: the all completed by the municipal pharmacy on the ground floor and the clinics of the family doctors and the pediatrician ».

Learn more about the digital copy of Il Cittadino

© breaking latest news