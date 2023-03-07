E-Mail

A roll of aluminum foil should be part of the basic equipment in most kitchens. But you shouldn’t pack all groceries in it. Very salty or acidic foods can absorb aluminium, which can lead to health problems if consumed in excess.

You can’t blame the manufacturers of aluminum foil for much, because there is usually a warning on the package. He points out that aluminum foil should not be used with foods that are highly acidic or salty. The problem: Hardly anyone reads this important notice. Although aluminum is also a natural component in many foods, it can also penetrate food through aluminum foil or aluminum dishes. This applies in particular to foods with a high acidity or salt content, which release aluminum ions from the foil. Salted herring, pickles, feta, sauerkraut, apple sauce, rhubarb, pieces of apple, sausage, pretzels or tomato paste should therefore not be wrapped in aluminum foil.

Health risks Aluminum that is ingested through food is not considered to be acutely harmful to health. The reason: the toxicity is classified as low and healthy people excrete most of it through the kidneys. However, the metal can accumulate in the body, for example in the lungs or in the bones. This increases the risk of nerve and kidney diseases. Negative effects on fertility and bone development can also be observed. The intake of aluminum should therefore be minimized as much as possible. The European Food Safety Authority specifies 1 milligram of aluminum per kilogram of body weight as the maximum intake per week. Do not cover moist, acidic, or salty foods with aluminum foil, or wrap them in aluminum foil for an extended period of time

Avoid aluminum foil when cooking food

Instead of packing food to be grilled in aluminum foil, you can use stainless steel trays

In many cases, cling film, oilcloths, glass containers or reusable tableware can be used as alternatives to aluminum foil

Pay attention to the instructions given for the aluminum foil used Aluminum packaging materials such as yoghurt cup lids or are usually specially coated so that the aluminum does not come into contact with the food.

