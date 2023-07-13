Home » Certified specialist training at the Academy for Holistic Medicine
Certified specialist training at the Academy for Holistic Medicine

by admin
Thursday, July 13, 2023 11:26 am

Academy for Holistic Medicine

Special topic: education, training and further education

Heidelberg – your medically-led non-medical practitioner school in Heidelberg

Heilpraktiker Afternoon Intensive Studies

Part-time full training over 16 months
Beginning: Tuesday September 12, 2023

Free information evening

Monday 18 September 2023 7.30pm-9.30pm

Naturopath compact course

Intensive full training over 6 months
Beginning: Monday 25 September

Acupuncture / TCM

Basic & postgraduate studies (350 lessons) over 15 months.
Beginning: January 2024

Practical course injection techniques

Specialist qualification course
Sunday 26 November 10am-4:30pm

Info at:
Tel.: 06221-404507
www.a-f-g.de

Contact:

Academy for Holistic Medicine
Gert Dorschner
Medical Director
Specialist in general medicine, emergency medicine, naturopathic treatments, nutritional medicine, acupuncture (A diploma), Master of Klass. Homeopathy (University of Seville)

Ursula Gieringer
AfG study director

Kohlhof 3
69117 Heidelberg
Phone: 06221 404507
Fax: 06221 404508
E-Mail: [email protected]
Internet: Heilpraktikerschule

To the press kit: Academy for Holistic Medicine

