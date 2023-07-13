Certified specialist training at the Academy for Holistic Medicine | HEALTH ADHOC
Thursday, July 13, 2023 11:26 am
Academy for Holistic Medicine
Special topic: education, training and further education
REGISTER NOW
Certified specialist training at the Academy for Holistic Medicine
Heidelberg – your medically-led non-medical practitioner school in Heidelberg
Heilpraktiker Afternoon Intensive Studies
Part-time full training over 16 months
Beginning: Tuesday September 12, 2023
Free information evening
Monday 18 September 2023 7.30pm-9.30pm
Naturopath compact course
Intensive full training over 6 months
Beginning: Monday 25 September
Acupuncture / TCM
Basic & postgraduate studies (350 lessons) over 15 months.
Beginning: January 2024
Practical course injection techniques
Specialist qualification course
Sunday 26 November 10am-4:30pm
Info at:
Tel.: 06221-404507
www.a-f-g.de
Contact:
Academy for Holistic Medicine
Gert Dorschner
Medical Director
Specialist in general medicine, emergency medicine, naturopathic treatments, nutritional medicine, acupuncture (A diploma), Master of Klass. Homeopathy (University of Seville)
Ursula Gieringer
AfG study director
Kohlhof 3
69117 Heidelberg
Phone: 06221 404507
Fax: 06221 404508
E-Mail: [email protected]
Internet: Heilpraktikerschule
To the press kit: Academy for Holistic Medicine
Login:
News
Seek
The press folder
Your contacts at HEALTH ADHOC
Anna to Holly
Senior Media Sales Manager
(+49) 30 – 80 20 80 -584Write an email
network
Specialist information
Copyright © 2006 – 2023, HEALTH ADHOC is a service of EL PATO Medien GmbH, Franz-Ehrlich-Str. 12, 12489 Berlin | Managing directors: Patrick Hollstein, Thomas Bellartz | District Court of Berlin Charlottenburg | HRB 204 379. EL PATO Medien GmbH is not liable for errors or disruptions in service operations, delivery problems, errors in content or text, except in cases of gross negligence. Furthermore, our terms and conditions apply. Email: [email protected] URL: www.gesundheit-adhoc.de