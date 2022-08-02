Community rules

Il Sole 24 ORE encourages readers to debate and free exchange of views on the topics discussed in our articles. Comments do not necessarily have to respect the editorial vision of Il Sole 24 ORE but the editorial staff reserves the right not to publish interventions that, due to style, language and tone, may be considered unsuitable for the spirit of the discussion, contrary to good taste and capable of offend the sensitivity of other users. Moreover, no contributions will be published in any way that are defamatory, racist, abusive, obscene, harmful to the privacy of third parties and to the rules of copyright, commercial or promotional messages, political propaganda.

Purpose of the processing of personal data

The data provided to post a comment is limited to the name and e-mail address. The data are mandatory in order to authorize the publication of the comment and will not be published together with the comment unless explicitly indicated by the user. Il Sole 24 ORE reserves the right to detect and store the identification data, date, time and IP address of the computer from which the comments are published in order to deliver them, upon request, to the competent authorities. Any further dissemination of the user’s personal data and of those detectable from the comments posted must be considered directly attributed to the initiative of the user, no other hypothesis of transmission or dissemination of the same is, therefore, foreseen.

All rights of economic use provided for by law no. 633/1941 on the texts conceived and processed by you and sent to us for publication, are exclusively and definitively transferred by you to our company, which will therefore have the widest right to use these texts, including – by way of example – the right to reproduce, publish, disseminate in the press and / or with any other type of support or means and in any case in any form or way, even if not currently existing, on their own means, as well as to transfer these rights to third parties, without consideration in your favor.