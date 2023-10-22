Cervical cancer: immunotherapy plus chemoradiotherapy reduces the risk of worsening by 30%.

After 20 years without news for newly diagnosed patients with locally advanced and high-risk cervical cancer, new data arrive here in Madrid – where the Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology is underway – which could really make a difference in survival terms and change the standard of care for this type of tumor. An Italian researcher presented the innovations at the Congress for the first time, Sunday Lorussocoordinator of the pivotal Phase 3 Keynote-A18 (also known as Engot) study evaluating MSD’s anti-PD1 therapy pembrolizumab in combination with external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) plus concurrent chemotherapy, followed by concurrent chemoradiotherapy in patients with Newly diagnosed, locally advanced, high-risk cervical cancer.

The Keynote-A18 studio

The study results show that pembrolizumab, in combination with concurrent chemoradiotherapy, produced a statistically significant and clinically relevant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) in these patients compared to concurrent chemoradiotherapy alone. At a median follow-up of 17.9 months, the pembrolizumab regimen reduced the risk of progression or death by 30% compared to concurrent chemoradiotherapy alone in these patients. The median progression-free survival at 24 months was 67.8% in patients treated with the pembrolizumab regimen compared to 57.3% in those treated with concurrent chemoradiotherapy alone. “The results of KEYNOTE-A18, which involved approximately 1000 patients, will change the standard of care – continues Lorusso. Immunotherapy has proven successful in this neoplasm, almost always caused by HPV, the human papillomavirus, the most frequent sexually transmitted infection. The study design allows us to combine the long-term benefits of immunotherapy with the immediate effectiveness of chemoradiotherapy, in the critical initial phase of stimulation of the immune system.”

Data on overall survival

In addition to the improvement in PFS, a favorable trend in overall survival (OS), the study’s other primary endpoint, was observed for the pembrolizumab regimen compared to concurrent chemoradiotherapy alone with only 103 events in both groups. Overall survival data are currently not mature and did not reach statistical significance at the time of the interim analysis. “KEYNOTE-A18 is the first Phase 3 study in which immunotherapy has demonstrated improvement in progression-free survival compared to standard of care in this patient population,” he explains. Sunday Lorusso, principal investigator of the KEYNOTE-A18 study, lead investigator for ENGOT, Head of the Clinical Research Programming Unit of the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario A.Gemelli IRCCS of Rome and Full Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Humanitas University of Milan. The results of this study, which show that the pembrolizumab-based regimen reduced the risk of progression or death by 30% compared to concomitant chemoradiotherapy alone, are particularly relevant, especially considering that for newly diagnosed patients with breast cancer high-risk locally advanced cervix there has been no advancement of treatment options for 20 years.”

Prevention for HPV-related tumors

Every year, in Italy, there are an estimated 2,400 new diagnoses of this neoplasm. “Today we have both primary prevention with the anti-HPV vaccination and secondary prevention with screening through the Pap test or the HPV test – he states Saverio Cinieri, president of Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology). The ‘Calls to action’ promoted by the World Health Organization, the European CanCer Organization and the European Commission’s ‘Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan’ aim to eliminate cervical cancer and all HPV-related cancers by 2030. A goal from which we are still far away if we think about the three areas of intervention: vaccination coverage for HPV, screening and access to timely treatments for lesions or cancer of the uterine cervix. This is why we need increasingly targeted and effective tools, such as the combination of immunotherapy and chemoradiotherapy. The KEYNOTE-A18 study highlights the high level of Italian researchers, who are able to open new frontiers in the challenge to the disease”.

Waiting for January 2024

Last month, MSD announced that based on these positive results, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review for a Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for pembrolizumab in combination with concurrent chemoradiotherapy for the treatment of patients with new diagnosis of high-risk locally advanced cervical cancer. The FDA has established a Prescription Drug User Fee Act, a rule that dates back to 1992 and which provides for the possibility that companies pay for the review service and in exchange the FDA undertakes to respect a maximum time for approval or rejection of the drug. The date set for this review is January 20, 2024.

In the United States, pembrolizumab has been approved for two indications in cervical cancer: in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer with PD-L1 expression determined with an FDA-approved test; and as a single agent, for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression during or after chemotherapy with PD-L1 expression determined by an FDA-approved assay. In Europe pembrolizumab is indicated in combination with chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab in the treatment of persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer in adults whose tumor expresses PD-L1 with a CPS ≥ 1. At the ESMO 2023 Congress, data relating to over 15 patients will be presented tumor types, coming from MSD’s broad oncology portfolio and experimental pipeline.

