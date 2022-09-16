October is almost upon us and ATS della Montagna is finalizing the program for what will be the Pink Month 2022, a month traditionally dedicated to prevention. To anticipate a very rich calendar of events that will be presented shortly, there is a very important initiative aimed at women. From Monday 19 September in the Valtellina and Alto Lario area, screening for the prevention and early diagnosis of cervicocarcinoma starts. All women between the ages of 25 and 64 will, in fact, be invited, with a personal letter sent to their home, to perform the Pap Test or the HPV Test depending on the age of screening and the vaccination status.

In the Valtellina – Alto Lario area, women 63 and 64 will be invited in the first months of activity and subsequently ATS Montagna, in collaboration with ASST Valtellina-Alto Lario, will continue with the active call of the other age groups provided. The HPV test and the Pap Test will be performed at the counseling centers in Bormio, Chiavenna, Dongo, Morbegno, Sondrio, Tirano and in the Punto Famiglia in Livigno. The direct interested parties will be followed at all stages of the process.

If the screening test is worthy of further study, a telephone contact will follow from the health professionals of the Screening Center to make an appointment for the colposcopy: a painless, non-invasive or traumatic examination performed at the Gynecology Operating Units of the Hospitals of Sondrio and Sondalo.

What is the Papilloma Virus?

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection is a sexually transmitted infection, very common in the population and often the cause of cervical cancer. In most cases this infection does not cause any changes and can spontaneously regress, especially in young women. In a minority of cases it causes lesions at the level of the cervix that generally resolve without intervention and in rare cases, if not controlled and / or adequately treated, they can slowly progress towards cancer. It is therefore important to participate regularly in screening programs for the prevention and early diagnosis of cancer, responding to screening invitations.

Other screening programs are also active throughout the territory of the Mountain ATS: the mammography one, aimed at women between 45 and 74 years old, and the one for the prevention and diagnosis of colorectal cancer reserved for men and women among the 50 and 74 years old.