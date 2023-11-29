Cervical: here is the natural remedy with a product you have at home, your life will change

Neck pain is a problem that affects many people. But this simple natural remedy can change the quality of our life

Raise your hands if you suffer from it. Lots of people. After all, the lifestyle we lead can only increase the risk of suffering from neck pain. Sometimes it is a very annoying problem, which can become disabling. What if we told you that you can counteract it with a simple natural product that you certainly have at home? Seeing is believing.

Cervical, or cervical syndrome, is one painful condition involving the neck and shoulder area, known to affect an increasing number of individuals, regardless of age. The widespread adoption of devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers has led to an increasing incidence of cervical disorders. Poor posture, often caused by prolonged leaning towards mobile devices, contributes to the increase in cases of neck pain. The lack of physical activity and sedentary work further aggravate the situation, accentuating the pressure on the cervical structures.

Cervical pain is not just a matter of individual health. It also has a significant impact on a social and economic level. Work absences due to this condition negatively affect productivity and the general economy. Additionally, costs associated with medical care and rehabilitation pose economic challenges for individuals and healthcare systems.

Prevention plays a crucial role in combating cervical pain. Educating people about the importance of good posture, encouraging active breaks when using devices and promoting physical exercise are key steps. For those who already suffer from cervical pain, approaches such as physical therapy, massage and targeted exercises can help relieve symptoms.

Addressing this problem requires a collective effort, combining awareness, prevention and targeted treatments, obviously without ever neglecting the possibility of speaking to a doctor or specialist. Surely, however, we can try to help ourselves. And it will surprise you to know that even a very common natural product that we have at home can be very useful against our cervical pain.

The hot salt. Well yes. A warm or hot salt compress can in fact absorb excess humidity in the body, which is sometimes the cause of neck pain. 1 to 3/4 handfuls of coarse salt may be enough to heat in a pan. When it starts to emit smoke, turn off the flame, place the salt in a piece of cloth, being careful not to let it escape and, wrapping it, place it on the point where you feel discomfort and pain. They can be enough fifteen minutes for a few days to remedy the cervical pain, but also to other problems such as sinusitis.

Share this: Facebook

X

