Over 30% of women who have given birth to a child with the Caesarean section (which in Italy are 3 out of 10) suffer from long-term symptoms, such as abdominal pain, bleeding or fertility problems. These symptoms are caused by a abnormal uterine scar, a condition that is now being defined for the first time as Caesarean Scar Disorder (CSDi), thanks to an international study led by the UMC in Amsterdam. The definition of the new disorder, the result of research published in JAMA Network Open, gives women recognition for these problems after a cesarean delivery. With this information, they can also seek help more quickly if these symptoms occur.

The study of cesarean delivery

Conducted by Saskia Klein Meuleman, together with gynecologists Robert de Leeuw and Judith Huirne, the study involved 31 experts from all over the world, from the United States to China. All respondents treated at least 50 women a year with symptoms that match the condition. Experts agree on the symptoms that can be caused by a cesarean scar. But also on the aspects that make up the condition and on the factors that can play a role. This has created a clear picture of the condition, built on an international consensus. “We also presented the final clinical picture to women with these symptoms. They acknowledged their experiences and had nothing to add,” says Klein Meuleman.

Effects not to be underestimated

Thanks to this research, women can receive an accurate diagnosis and it is therefore easier to access adequate treatment. Women can also be better informed about the possible long-term complications of cesarean delivery. “Cesarean delivery it is a very important and often life-saving procedure. But it’s important not to underestimate the effect this can have on long-term quality of life,” adds Klein Meuleman.