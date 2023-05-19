Cesena, citizens shovel mud from the streets after the storm to the chorus of “Romagna mia” – The video

Dirty with mud and equipped with shovels. But without losing hope. So the citizens of San Rocco, in the province of Cesena, are pouring into the streets to lend a hand as they can in the cleaning operations. As the sun peeks out and the water begins to slowly recede, the citizens roll up their sleeves to begin the first interventions, without renouncing to treat themselves to a liberating moment together by chanting “My Romagna“. The protagonists are precisely the residents of the locality near the Savio river, which two days ago flooded in the center of Cesena, after the Municipality had given the warning to move away from the banks and abandon the ground floors and basements. An approach that of the citizens that mirrors the appeal of the mayor of the city, Enzo Lattuca, to resist helping each other and maintaining lucidity. The signs of water damage, meanwhile, remain profound. Among the mud in the streets, incalculable damage and human lives lost, the citizens of Emilia Romagna try to look forward to the day after the great fear. And, equipped with shovels, many meet on the newly created chats to this to shovel mud.

The situation in Emilia

The death toll currently stands at 13 people, but it is feared it could grow, considering the missing. Many areas are struggling to be rescued because the water is still too high and there is no electricity. Therefore, communications are also down. In the meantime, Enel’s dedicated team has been at work all day in an attempt to reconnect the energy to the over 27,000 users that were out of power in the morning, then dropped to around 18,000 in the evening. The damage to electricity infrastructures is enormous and it won’t be a short job. The firefighters have made 1,550 interventions, but even more are those in the queue. There are also some areas that can only be reached by dinghy. The red alert in Emilia Romagna has also been confirmed for tomorrow, where over twenty rivers that have flooded are still in full flood and it is only hoped that the rain will not return to swell them. Not to mention that the embankments have suffered a lot and the ground is saturated. It is estimated that in four days of flooding, about the amount of rain that usually falls in a year fell.

Read on about Open

Read also: