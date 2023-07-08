Cetin’s tale shocks Fekeli and Yilmaz

Previews of the Terra Amara plot of the episode broadcast on Sunday 9 July at around 2.30 pm on Canale 5.

Bitter land will come back tomorrow, Sunday 9 July 2023at about 2:30 pm on Channel 5, with three new episodes. This soap opera, set in Turkey in the seventies, was previously broadcast on ATV from 2018 to 2022 under the title Bir Zamanlar Çukurova – Once upon a time Cukurova. The story of Züleyha, protagonist of the series, is also available on Mediaset Infinitywhere all the episodes of the soap aired to date have been published.

Before revealing the previews of tomorrow’s plot, let’s do a quick recap of the episode of Friday 7 July.

Terra Amara: Summary of the July 7 episode

Zuleyha allows Yilmaz to meet her son Adnan and they plan a future together. Yilmaz, back home, accuses Mujgan of trying to kill Zuleyha.

Terra Amara: previews of July 9: Fekeli defends Mujgan

Yilmaz wants to divorce Mujgan, he is sure Zuleyha told the truth: his wife tried to kill her. Again Fekeli defends Mujgan and tries to convince Yilmaz that Mujgan would never try to kill Zuleyha.

In the next episode of Terra Amara Cetin makes a revelation…

Cetin has witnessed an extraordinary event and runs to report it, the boy tells Fekeli and Yilmaz that Hunkar, to protect Zuleyha and the children, has prevented Demir from entering the villa.

In Terra Bitter on July 9, Demir confides in Sevda

Demir, after being kicked out of the house by his mother, who defended Zuleyha and little Adnan and Leyla, runs to the house of Sevda, his late father’s lover, and tells her that Hunkar didn’t let him enter the villa, threatening him with a rifle .

In Amara Land of July 9 Zuleyha talks with Hunkar

Zuleyha was impressed by Hunkar’s gesture, the woman did not hesitate to threaten her son Demir to defend Zuleyha and the children. At this point the former seamstress decides to forgive Hunkar, despite the harm she has done to her

A mysterious car alarms Cetin in Bitter Land on Sunday

Cetin reports to Fekeli that he has noticed a suspicious car, registered in Istanbul, driven by an unknown person. Cetin finds out where the man is staying and with Fekeli they go to him. Fekeli, he will discover that Fikret is his nephew.

In the next episode of Terra Amara the revelation of Demir shocks Hunkar

At Sabahattin’s wedding Demir arrives along with Sevda. Sermin, present at the scene, goes to report it to Hunkar who rushes to the ceremony. Taking the floor, Demir declares that Sevda was his father’s lover and that she is a second mother to him. Hunkar looks on in astonishment.

In the clip uploaded by Mediaset InfinityMujgan defends himself against Yilmaz’s accusations

