Ceva Animal Health Advances Animal Welfare in Poultry Sector with Innovative Tools and Services

Ceva Animal Health, a leading company in the animal health sector, is offering a range of tools and services to improve animal welfare in the poultry industry. With a focus on innovation, productivity, and sustainability, Ceva Animal Health is committed to ensuring the well-being of chicks in hatcheries.

The company has developed a proposal that outlines the requirements for evaluating the welfare of chicks in hatcheries. This cutting-edge tool aims to help livestock companies identify and improve critical points that may impact the health and quality of chicken.

The Poultry Farming Unit at Ceva Animal Health specializes in hatcheries, an integral part of poultry production. However, there are currently few tools and services available to promote animal welfare in this area. In response to this gap, the Aviculture team at Ceva Animal Health has created the Early Health service. This comprehensive package includes services that evaluate critical points affecting chicks from an early stage, including breeders, the hatchery, transport, fattening farms, and overall animal welfare.

Recognizing the importance of the early stage in the chicken production cycle and the large number of animals managed in hatcheries, Ceva Animal Health is committed to expanding its services and knowledge in animal welfare in this field. The company is actively working on developing a protocol for assessing the well-being of chicks in incubation rooms. This pilot proposal outlines the procedures and requirements for evaluating the welfare of chicks during their stay in hatcheries, including transportation. By identifying areas for improvement, Ceva Animal Health aims to enhance the well-being of chicks during this crucial period.

These new initiatives complement the existing CHIK program, which has been operational for 15 years. Under this program, a team of specialists from Ceva Animal Health visit incubation rooms daily to ensure proper vaccination and provide training to operators on vaccine storage, preparation, and administration. The company’s goal is to continue improving animal welfare through ongoing support and training.

Ceva Animal Health‘s commitment to animal welfare in the poultry sector demonstrates its dedication to promoting healthy and high-quality chicken production. By offering innovative tools and services, the company is driving positive change in the industry and helping livestock companies thrive in their commitment to animal welfare.

