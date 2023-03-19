Giovanni Spadolini, Romano Prodi and Giorgia Meloni. They are the prime ministers who have spoken at the CGIL national congress up to today, but this time the reconfirmed national secretary, Maurizio Landini, has committed a false step. Ferruccio De Bortoli, former director of the “Corriere della Sera”, in connection with the LA7 talk “In Onda”, on Saturday 18 March, explains who won between the premier Giorgia Meloni and Landini: “Both come out well. It is normal for the prime minister to participate in the assembly of the largest union”.

However, the columnist underlined that the invitation was tainted by a false note. Which? “Landini had to leave the delegates absolutely free to express their dissent. This would have made participation more real – observed the director – There would have been boos and disputes but perhaps Giorgia Meloni would have received some applause beyond the shy one she got (on the condemnation of the assault by far-right fringes on the CGIL headquarters a year ago, ed). Meloni touched on some issues debated within the left and within the union itself”.

What is De Bortoli referring to? Naturally on the question of the guaranteed minimum wage: “The union has a cautious position on this matter because in some cases there is the risk of questioning collective bargaining. And perhaps it is not so wrong to think that, when a trade union subject is weak, in the face of the granting of the minimum wage, other rights take a back seat. There is the danger of a weakening”.