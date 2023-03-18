Maurizio Landini was re-elected general secretary of the CGIL. At the end of the XIX national congress, the assembly confirmed him at the helm of the union for a second four-year term, with 94.2% of votes in favour. The proclamation was accompanied by a long applause from the audience. “Thank you”, his first words.

LANDINI’S SPEECH AT THE CONGRESS – With the government and the premier Giorgia Meloni there is “a very profound, very consistent diversity. For the whole Italian union there is no possibility of discussion, we need to start a mobilization that does not exclude any tool, including the strike if necessary. We want to do it together with Cisl and Uil, we will discuss it with them, we already have a meeting scheduled for next week”. Thus the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, in the closing speech of the XIX congress, the day after the intervention of the prime minister.

“We say it clearly to the government, to the political forces, to the counterparts: we will not stop and we do not accept that work pays for everyone. We want to change this country more than the government and more than the political forces and we tell Cisl and Uil: we want to do it together with you and the other workers. We will not stop. We will win the battle”. Thus the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini. “What are we afraid of, what should we lose? The pensions we don’t have, precariousness, the salary we don’t make to the end of the month? If you do nothing, you’ve lost before you start,” he says.

See also Professor Renato Prediletto died in Pisa ANSA Agency Presidium against Melons with banners and soft toys. The minority group within the trade union in front of the entrance to the Palacongressi in Rimini due to the presence of the premier with banners and cuddly toys. They sing Bella Ciao. Landini, listen to be heard. Premier via “satisfied” (ANSA)

Regeni’s parents at the CGIL Congress, our battle to the truth – “Thank you for listening, which we badly need, and for your support from the beginning of our battle to obtain truth and justice”: Giulio Regeni’s parents, in a connection with the CGIL congress, remember their son killed in Egypt seven years ago. “Giulio was a researcher, he was nothing else. He would be 35 today. His interest was in workers and in the world of the economy, in the life of working people”, underlines his mother Paola, addressing “a great thought to the young people, who seek and we need. Let’s not let them go away”. Giulio’s goal “was to make a contribution to the improvement of society through study and work. We thank you for your support and ask you to stay close to us on the journey towards truth and good taste”, says father Claudio Regeni, amid applause from the room. “We have been chasing the truth for seven years and we demand a procedural truth for the kidnapping, torture and murder of Giulio. He died at work”, says the family lawyer, Alessandra Ballerini, adding that “with the dictators we can’t cooperate.”

