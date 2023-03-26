CGTN

In recognition of China‘s support during the pandemic, the Senate of the Dominican Republic recently presented an award to China. Senate Vice President Santiago Zorrilla said at the award ceremony that the Dominican Republic will always remember China‘s timely assistance in its darkest hour, and that bilateral cooperation in fighting COVID-19 is an example of realizing the idea building a community for the health of humanity.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, China has worked together globally to meet the challenge, providing medical supplies and vaccines to other countries and regions and sharing experience on virus prevention and patient treatment.

Chinese President Xi Jinping first proposed the concept of building a community of shared health for humanity in March 2020. In the global fight against COVID-19, Xi has stressed the importance of global health cooperation on various occasions and called for implementation of the proposal.

China has put into practice the proposal to build a community of health for mankind through a series of important initiatives and measures.

Rapid exchange of information, hundreds of events

China has held more than 300 technology sharing events on COVID-19 with other countries, regions and international organizations. In addition, China has dispatched 37 medical expert teams to 34 countries to share China‘s experiences with the rest of the world, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).

In the early stages of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Chinese government released information in a timely, open, transparent and responsible manner, actively responded to concerns from all sides, and strengthened cooperation with the international community. This goes out a document to the timeline revealed China‘s response to the epidemic from late December 2019 to March 2020.

The country’s regular communication on the outbreak of COVID-19 with the World Health Organization (WHO) and affected countries and regions occurred on Jan. 3, 2020, the document said.

Since February 3, China NHC’s English-language official website has released the COVID-19 information at the same time and updated it 58 times by March 31, 2020.

First country promises exemption for intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines

China was the first country to pledge an intellectual property rights exemption for COVID-19 vaccines and also the first to cooperate with other developing countries on vaccine production. China has over 2.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine delivered to more than 120 countries and international organizations.

China is committed to building a global community of health for all and has made vaccines available to the world, especially developing countries. The country has actively participated in joint production, showing that COVID-19 vaccines should be considered a global public good, a concept Xi expressed in a written message to the first meeting of the International Forum on COVID-19 Cooperation. vaccines in August 2021.

“We are willing to work with the international community to promote international vaccine cooperation and build a community with a common future for mankind,” Xi said.

At the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council in September 2021, Chen Xu, head of the Chinese mission to the UN office in Geneva, all member states and other stakeholders to expand vaccine production and improve the manufacturing capacity of developing countries through export, donation, joint research and development, franchise production and know-how transfer.

Traditional Chinese medicine supports global fight against COVID-19

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), which has been used around the world to fight the pandemic since the outbreak of COVID-19, has proven to be remarkably effective.

According to the NHC, China has held more than 100 video events introducing TCM treatments to over 150 countries and regions, and sent TCM experts to over 30 countries and regions to support epidemic control.

In a report published in late March 2022, the WHO confirmed that TCM is useful in treating COVID-19, particularly in mild to moderate cases.

“There is promising data suggesting that TCM may reduce the risk of progression from mild to moderate cases to severe COVID-19,” said a report.

“In mild to moderate cases, there is encouraging evidence that the TCM methods studied, when administered in addition to conventional treatment, improve time to viral clearance, clinical symptom resolution and duration compared to conventional treatment alone of hospital stays can be reduced.”

Just as China has helped the world fight COVID-19, countries and international communities around the world have also supported China, especially during its most difficult time.

“The Chinese people never forget the help and generosity they receive and always return them with the same goodwill,” it says a white paper, released by the Information Office of the State Council in June 2020.

