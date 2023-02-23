The initiative entitled “Italy-Chad Health Project: Training and Technological Innovation Aid 12582″ it was in fact presented last month to the Chadian Minister of Health and National Solidarity Abdelmadjid Abdelrahim by an Italian delegation on a mission to Chad, led by Joseph Tisonefull professor of General Surgery and director of the School of Specialization of General Surgery at the University of Rome Tor Vergata.

“The meeting with the minister was a very important first step,” he says Tisone. «The objective of our mission was to verify the real feasibility of the project in the field. The visit to the local hospitals confirmed to us a situation of underdevelopment of medical structures and instruments, which is why we intend to proceed in parallel with training, both in Italy and in Chad, and with the restructuring of the operating group. For this second aspect, the meeting with the minister was fundamental, as he was satisfied with our proposals, since the awareness on the part of the government of having to strengthen the Health System is necessary to concretely start a process of renewal”.

From a health point of view, Chad presents a picture of great fragility, just think that the WHO has set the threshold of 23 doctors and nurses available for every 10,000 inhabitants; and in Chad there are only 0.4 doctors for every 10 thousand inhabitants, i.e. out of a population of 17 million people there are 5 thousand nurses and only 700 doctors.

In concrete terms, the project envisages in 3 years the upgrading of skills and infrastructure to improve hospital services, with the aim of achieving overall 4 thousand patients, who will thus have the opportunity to access treatment, i.e. to access the fundamental right to quality health hitherto denied. The planned actions are located in the capital N’Djamena, i.e. in the National Reference University Hospital and in the Le Bon Samaritain University Hospital, but repercussions are expected throughout the country.

The project has a approccio “One Health”, i.e. an integrated approach, based on collaboration, which aims to sustainably balance the health of people, animals and the environment, i.e. the 3 realms that must be in balance to achieve global health, in the awareness that the variation of one also modifies the others. «An approach that is deeply felt in Chad, where man is much more in contact with nature and animals than in more developed countries. In fact, this is a teaching that the Chadians teach us Italians, and we in exchange offer the right tools to improve treatment. This is the added value of cooperation,” comments the project leader Victor Cozziprofessor of Immunology and Pathology at the University of Rome Tor Vergata.

In detail, the project consists of strengthening the training of Chadian doctors through specialization study paths, scholarships and internships, on-site missions and videoconference teaching by Italian teachers. At the same time, the strengthening of technological platforms, innovative for Chad, i.e. the set of instruments, protocols, materials and software that guarantee the complex functioning of diagnostic, clinical and surgical platforms. The double upgrading of skills and infrastructure allows you to improve and create new hospital services: Laparoscopic Surgery, Cardiological Service (ECG and Echocardiography), Gastrohepatological Service.

In these areas, the renewal of the Graduate schools, entrusted to Italian teachers on mission to Chad. At the end of their studies, they will be selected five post-graduate students for internships in Italy at the University of Rome Tor Vergata.

Another important study area of ​​the project concerns the medicinal plant research to understand its healing properties and beneficial effects on health. «In the current context of Chad, 80% of the population is treated with plants, while only the remaining 20% ​​approaches Western medicines. In reality, two alternative medicines cannot be considered, but rather complementary, always with a view to the One Health approach and therefore respect for the environment» he says colizzi. “There is scientific data that demonstrates that some plants are important allies in prevention since they contain in their genome (microRNA) gene traits also typical of humans which, if absent, plants can make up for”.

In the opening image, the training of doctors and nurses with Professor Colizzi