Chain reaction, poker for the Dai and Dai of Livorno: jackpot won

The August 6, 2023 episode of Chain reaction it had an exciting ending. Marco Liorni he had the opportunity to celebrate another win, but before the fateful moment there was a spectacular battle to say the least. It all started with the entry of three new competitors called ‘Tris d’Assi’. Precisely the latter have become the protagonists of a particular challenge. But let’s go in order.

Chain Reaction, the episode of 6 August 2023: the «Dai e Dai» against the «Tris d’Assi»

Once the previous challenge was archived, Mario, Simone and Marco got back into the game, accepting the gauntlet launched by the Piedmontese new entries. Silvio, Sabina and Federica, known as ‘Tris d’Assi’ for their passion for playing cards. After the first sessions of challenges, the two rival teams settled down for the moment de The Winning Entente.

To play first were the Tris d’Assi, who were quite unlucky at Zot, missing the opportunity to get some seconds of extra time. Marco Liorni has tried to support this team, champions of sympathy. In the end, after a few ups and downs, topped off with applause and laughter, Silvio, Federica and Sabina managed to identify six words. After a little underwhelming start, the Dai and Dai managed to get back on track, guessing many words in the shortest amount of time. Their contest ended in a dizzying 16 words!

The fourth win of the Dai and Dai: the jackpot awarded

Once the Tris d’Assi were dismissed, Marco Liorni made the Livorno champions sit down, showing them the jackpot to defend during the Last Chain. Although starting from the dizzying figure of 172,000 euros, the three boys have halved several times, up to 2,788 euros. At the Last Word they preferred not to risk it, buying the third element and halving up to 1.344 euro. After a long confrontation, Mario, Marco and Simone had the winning flash, linking ‘Banco’ and ‘Fatto’ to ‘COMMESSO’. And that’s four victories!