Chalazion: symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

The chalazion is a cyst that can occur on the eyelid and which can have serious consequences on vision. Let’s find out what it is and how to treat it.

An eyelid cyst caused by inflammation of the meibomian glands (those from which tears are formed): this is the chalazion.

It is a swelling that can appear on the eye and can also be large. Not only is this training unsightly but it is also risky, given that can lead to long-term vision problems, such as astigmatism (by compression on the eyelid). It is distinguished in:

supratarsal (if the cyst develops on the skin surface)subtarsal (if the cyst develops on the back surface of the eyelid)

Causes, symptoms and diagnosis of cyst on eyelid

There are several causes that can lead to the formation of the chalazion. The main ones are determined not only by the constitution and poor diet, such as the abuse of fatty or sweet foods, but also by intestinal tract disorders (spastic colitis) or by states of anxiety.

What causes the chalazion and how to cure it (tantasalute.it)

Generally you realize you have the chalazion for a couple of main symptoms: eyelid pain and feeling of pressure. However, only through an eye examination it will be possible to have an effective diagnosis of chalazion. The specialist may suggest a histological examination of the material in order to distinguish between chalazion, carcinoma or lymphoma. But this only happens if the injury is repeated over time.

Although it is ugly and annoying to see, the chalazion can be eliminated easily using ointments based on antibiotics and steroids. Possibly, if the skin is reddened, compresses can be made with simple hot water.

Other effective treatments include A surgery which is based on an incision followed by a scraping (curettage). The surgery is done from the inside of the eyelid so as to avoid visible scars. Only rarely is it done from the outside of the eyelid, by applying stitches.

Regardless of the treatments against this problem, it remains fundamental prevention. As usual, a very important factor is nutrition. To reduce the incidence of the cyst on the eyelid it is necessary to avoid the consumption of sweets, sausages and fatty foods. Also, you have to bet on good hygiene of the face and eyes. Daily it is necessary to clean the edge of the eyelid and eyelashes with simple warm water, using a cotton swab.

As seen, there are very few precautions to take to reduce the risk of seeing this large cyst appear on the eye. Taking care of nutrition and good hygiene are the two fundamental principals to prevent the painful and annoying chalazion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

