Challenge to the last kilo 📺 It loses half its weight, the result is shocking: it looks like another! 😱

One of the winners of the famous American program was heavily criticized for losing too much weight.

A result that caused a sensation, that of Rachel Frederickson, the winner of the fifteenth season of Challenge to the Last Kilo. A sweaty and strongly desired victory, but the fans of the program were shocked during the grand final when they saw the contestant.

Rachel entered the studio sporting a very slim figure, perhaps too much. In fact, many viewers shared their amazement on social media, some criticizing the program itself. But let’s find out the details together.

Excessive Weight Loss for the Last Pound Challenge?

Rachel Frederickson, who was 24 at the time, started the program by weighing the beauty of 117 chili. Sure she is not one of the chubby competitors, but the purpose of the program is to lose weight.

Rachel Frederickson
Rachel managed to clinch the final along with two other competitors, but she was the one who prevailed, coming in at 47 kilos, setting the record of the program and losing 60% of his body weight. Frederickson stands six feet tall, which means her height-to-weight ratio puts her slightly below the threshold doctors would consider healthy on the body mass index (BMI) scale.

The World Health Organization determines that anyone with a BMI below 18.5 is considered underweight and even some fashion industries, including that of Milan, have banned models with a BMI of less than 18.5 from showing. The one of the Challenge to the Last winner is 18.0. But even without this information, it can be seen from the image that Rachel may have lost too much weight. The show’s coaches, who followed the contestants, Bob Harper and Jillian Michaels, they didn’t hide their shock when they saw it.

Even the Internet has not welcomed the transformation of women well. Thousands of users have shared their amazement online. Some agreed that it was the reality show itself that prompted a contestant to lose so much weight. In fact, the winner went home 250 thousand euros. This isn’t the first time the show has been accused of pushing people to lose weight by any means necessary. The finalist of Season 3 of Last Kilo Challenge said the show caused her an eating disorder.

