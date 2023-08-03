Challenges Ahead: Italian Healthcare Struggles with Budget Deficits and Staff Shortages

Italian Healthcare Faces Challenges in 2024

ROME – Italian healthcare is set to face significant challenges in the year 2024, with 15 regions struggling with budget deficits and 7 unable to provide essential levels of assistance. This situation is further compounded by the increasing number of doctors retiring and a shortage of nurses, leading to over 100,000 errors in the healthcare system each year.

According to a recent report by the Coordination of Public Finance of the Court of Auditors, inflation has caused a loss of 15 billion euros in loans over the past four years, leaving many regions with strained budgets. This problem is exacerbated by the fact that healthcare expenditure alone accounts for approximately 80% of regional budgets. While some regions, including Lombardy, Veneto, Umbria, Marche, Campania, and Calabria, are managing to break even, most are in the red.

In order to address these deficits, plans to cut benefits and impose hiring freezes are being considered. However, these measures could have a detrimental effect on the quality of healthcare provided to citizens, further exacerbating regional inequalities. The report reveals that regions with repayment plans are experiencing slower growth in healthcare expenditure per citizen, leading to significant regional disparities, ranging from 2,836 euros per capita in Alto Adige to 2,041 euros in Calabria.

Another major challenge is the inability to deliver essential levels of care, known as LEAs. In 2021, seven regions, including South Tyrol, Molise, Campania, Sicily, Sardinia, Valle d’Aosta, and Calabria failed to guarantee these levels. While the lack of funding may have contributed to this issue, client associations like Cittadinanzattiva argue that waiting lists should also be taken into account when assessing compliance with LEAs.

The recovery of benefits following the Covid-19 emergency has also been uneven across the country. The North and Central regions of Italy have recovered 72% and 78% of hospital admissions, respectively, while the South remains at only 40%. A similar pattern can be seen for visits and analyses, with the North at 81%, the Center at 79%, and the South at a mere 15%. This divergence highlights a disparity in performance and resilience between different regions.

Furthermore, in the southern part of the country where citizens have limited access to private healthcare options, missed services in public facilities have resulted in postponed care. This situation has the potential to further deteriorate the health and well-being of people in these regions.

As 2024 approaches, Italian healthcare is confronted with significant challenges. It is crucial that timely and effective measures are implemented to restore balance to regional budgets, improve access to health services, and reduce territorial inequalities. Only through careful resource management and a coordinated approach among the regions will it be possible to ensure a solid and sustainable health system for all Italian citizens.

