Challenges and Inequities in the National Health Service: Results of a Survey on Patient Experiences and Access to Care

The National Health Service in Italy is facing significant challenges as patients are left without a family doctor and forced to pay for visits and tests due to long wait times. This was revealed in a recent survey conducted by Corriere Salute in collaboration with the non-profit association Peripato.

The survey results were discussed at the “Tempo della Salute” event in Milan, with Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci expressing concern over the state of the National Health Service. According to the survey, patients are dissatisfied with long waits in the emergency room and difficulty accessing integrated home care, often only guaranteed by nurses.

Minister Schillaci acknowledged the weaknesses in the system and emphasized the need to improve local medicine. He stressed the importance of making the role of general practitioners more attractive to reduce the number of patients visiting emergency rooms for non-emergency situations.

The survey also highlighted the long waiting lists for medical services and the lack of monitoring. Minister Schillaci admitted that there is no effective system for monitoring waiting lists and committed to supporting the regions in collecting data to intervene in the situation.

Additionally, the survey revealed the limited use of telemedicine and the challenges in accessing oncology screenings offered by the National Health Service. The results showed that many women did not receive invitations for breast and cervical cancer screenings, highlighting the need for improved outreach efforts.

The survey also found that 1.7% of respondents do not have a family doctor, with many reporting difficulties in scheduling visits and obtaining home visits. Additionally, approximately 50% of respondents had to pay for specialist visits due to long wait times in the public system.

Overall, the survey results paint a concerning picture of the current state of the National Health Service in Italy, highlighting the need for significant improvements in access to care, waiting times, and the use of technology in healthcare delivery. The Minister of Health has committed to addressing these issues and emphasized the importance of investing in human capital and modernization as key priorities for the future of the National Health Service.

