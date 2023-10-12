Challenges of Sports Education in Italy: Lack of Gyms and the Need for Constitutional Inclusion

Italian Minister of Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, has expressed concern over the lack of gyms in schools in Italy. In a speech at the Sports Festival in Trento, Abodi highlighted that one out of every two schools in the country does not have a gym.

Abodi emphasized the importance of sports in schools, stating that the current presence of sports in Italian schools is not up to par with European standards. He called for a greater focus on including sports in the curriculum and ensuring that every school has access to a gym.

The minister also touched upon the inclusion of sport in the Italian Constitution. He stressed that this should be a priority for both national and regional governments, and cooperation between the two is necessary to achieve the desired effects.

Abodi commended Parliament for their involvement in promoting sports and emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration when it comes to matters involving sports.

The lack of gym facilities in Italian schools is a growing concern, as physical education and sports play a crucial role in the development of students. It is hoped that by bringing attention to this issue, steps will be taken to address the problem and ensure that every student in Italy has access to proper sports facilities.

