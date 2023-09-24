Challenges of the EU and the pharmaceutical industry: Focus on plant-based raw materials

Helvezia AG – Pharmaceutical Industry

Innovative technologies in plant engineering for EU GMP guidelines and the quality of natural active ingredients: The strategic importance of phytopharmaceuticals – By Dr. Rainer Schreiber, honorary lecturer with a degree in economics.

In an era where advances in the pharmaceutical industry continue to open new horizons, Europe faces some challenging decisions. In particular, the handling of herbal raw materials in medicinal products and the uniformity of regulations within the EU raise questions. In some European countries the situation is still complex. The regulation of herbal medicines is often inadequate, which makes it difficult to apply the EU guidelines for approval. A prime example of this was the UK, which for decades marketed herbal products, including traditional Chinese medicines, without regulatory approval. It was feared that many of these products would no longer be marketable under EU directives from May 1, 2011. The British Alliance for Natural Health (ANH) criticizes the high requirements of the registration requirement, which can disadvantage international traditions in plant medicine. This debate highlights the complexity of harmonization within Europe and calls for us to stand united and tackle global changes together.

Shared understanding and the importance of collaboration

In a world that is constantly changing, the need for European cohesion is more obvious than ever. Europe can achieve more by acting as a unit, especially in critical areas such as healthcare. The idea of ​​close cooperation between national authorities is obvious in order to pool resources and share best practices. A common understanding and consistent assessment of the existing evidence could be seen as a natural progression, promoting efficient processes and leveraging diversity of skills and resources to set the best standards. The European Commission has already taken a step in this direction by proposing a European approach to common clinical assessments. This would not only bring together the strengths of Member States, but also respond to the call for a predictable and harmonized assessment process at EU level. A notable example of successful collaboration is the success story of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which illustrates how a coordinated approach can achieve impressive results.

The rapid development of innovative technologies in plant engineering has a decisive influence on the quality and safety of natural active ingredients in the medical and cosmetic sectors. The focus is on the EU GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) guidelines, which serve as a benchmark for the production of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. In the European Union in particular, they play a key role in ensuring the highest quality standards. The Swiss company Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG is a pioneer in this industry by using commitment, technology and comprehensive know-how to help ensure the effectiveness and safety of phytopharmaceuticals.

The EU-GMP Guidelines – basis for quality assurance and safety

The EU-GMP guidelines are the cornerstone for the production, control and packaging of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. They set high standards for aspects such as staff qualifications, setting up clean rooms, validating manufacturing processes and monitoring deviations. In Europe they are considered a guideline for regulating and monitoring the production of active ingredients and excipients. The European Medicines Agency’s publication in EudraLex – Volume 4 – Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Guidelines from 2020 shows that these guidelines make a significant contribution to ensuring product quality.

The European Health Data Space: Opportunities and Challenges

With the European Commission’s upcoming proposal for the European Health Data Space (EHDS) in the final quarter of 2021, Europe is once again showing how it can harness the power of data to strengthen medical innovation and patient care. This data room, which uses common data networks between EU countries, can lay the foundation for advances in research, therapy and communication. The bridge between the public and private sectors, ensuring responsible use of data, will pave the way for future-oriented solutions in healthcare. The industry’s requirements for the EHDS are clear: a transparent governance structure, clear standards for data quality and interoperability, and resources to support both data consumers and data producers in their use. Lessons can be drawn from existing pilot projects and best practices to establish sustainable use of health data.

Natural active ingredients and the special requirements

The production of natural active ingredients poses special requirements due to the plant-based ingredients. Impeccable and high-quality source material is crucial. The EU GMP Guidelines provide clear instructions for the extraction and testing of these herbal ingredients. Particular attention is paid to cultivation, harvesting and storage to ensure consistent quality. According to the 2019 Journal of Natural Ingredients, the quality of raw materials is a significant factor in final product quality. Ridvan Abay, CEO of Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG, points out that Europe’s handling of herbal raw materials and the uniformity of health regulation shape the pharmaceutical landscape. Abay knows that the challenges are real, yet the solutions lie in joint efforts and a harmonized approach. “Preserving traditions and cultural differences as well as bringing together resources and knowledge can put the industry on the path to a successful and sustainable future,” says Ridvan Abay.

The critical role of the cleanroom environment

Another essential aspect in the production of natural active ingredients is the cleanroom environment. Cleanrooms are specially designed spaces that minimize particle and microbial concentrations to ensure product cleanliness. The EU-GMP guidelines set clear requirements for air quality, temperature, humidity and contamination. A report in the Cleanroom Science Journal illustrates how these guidelines play an essential role in preventing contamination.

API active ingredients and excipients – ensure stability and bioavailability

The API active ingredients and excipients should also not be underestimated. These are crucial for the stability, bioavailability and consistency of drugs. The EU-GMP guidelines specify precise requirements for the production, testing and packaging of these substances. According to a 2021 research paper (Influence on Efficacy and Quality. Pharmaceutical Research Review), the correct management of these ingredients is essential to the effectiveness of medications.

Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG – pioneer for quality and sustainability

Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG, based in Steinhausen, Switzerland, is a pioneer in the production of high-quality phytopharmaceutical active ingredients. The combination of in-depth knowledge of medicinal plants and state-of-the-art technology enables the production of innovative and effective products. The company not only relies on the highest product quality, but also emphasizes its commitment to environmental protection and sustainability throughout the entire supply chain.

Conclusion: quality, safety and commitment

Compliance with the EU-GMP guidelines is essential to guarantee the quality and safety of natural active ingredients. The challenges in producing these active ingredients require specific requirements, which are described in detail in the guidelines. Thanks to companies like Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG, consumers can rely on effective and safe products, while manufacturers can ensure that they meet the highest quality standards. At a time when health and wealth are closely linked, these guidelines provide an indispensable anchor to pave the way for high-quality medical and cosmetic products.

Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG is a family-run company based in Steinhausen, Switzerland. It specializes in the EU-GMP-compliant production, research and trading of natural active ingredients and focuses on the exclusive supply of high-quality active ingredients (APIs) to the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry.

Contact

Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG

Sarah-Marleen Abay

Turmstraße 18

6312 Steinhausen

+41 41 749 97 05

