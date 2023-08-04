Challenging Behavior: Dealing with Aggressive Responses from…

Alzheimer Research Initiative e. V

Dealing with Alzheimer’s patients is often difficult for relatives. Due to the declining memory, the increasing disorientation and the fear and insecurity that often accompanies this, sufferers often show behavior that can be very challenging for relatives. Dealing with the aggression that some patients show is particularly difficult for many. The non-profit Alzheimer Research Initiative eV (AFI) offers tips and suggestions for dealing with aggressive reactions in Alzheimer’s.

Possible triggers

There can be various reasons why Alzheimer’s sufferers react aggressively. Patients live more and more in their own reality. They no longer understand familiar processes and are less and less able to understand the actions of their fellow human beings. This can lead to fear and insecurity and, as a result, to tantrums and aggression. Feelings of dependency and helplessness can also trigger aggressive behavior. Alzheimer’s patients can feel harassed by relatives or carers because they perceive a situation as unfamiliar or threatening. Strangers, loud noises or too much light can also trigger sudden fear or anger.

Tips and suggestions for caregivers

Don’t take behavior personally

Try to realize that the behavior of the sick person is not directed against you personally, but is caused by the illness. In the often stressful day-to-day care routine, this is certainly not always easy. If you find that a situation is too challenging, take the time to step out of the room to take a deep breath and collect yourself.

Structure everyday life and offer orientation

In order to avoid moments of excessive demands, you should make the patient’s everyday life as simple as possible. Offer orientation and security by maintaining everyday routines, not changing the home furnishings unnecessarily and leaving objects in their usual place. Announce appointments such as visits to a doctor’s office with sufficient preparation time. External triggers such as bright lights, certain people or too much noise should be reduced if possible.

Get involved in the thoughts of the patient

An appreciative and empathetic attitude can reduce aggression. It is important to get involved in the thoughts and reality of the patient. Try to find out what triggers the aggression and eliminate it if possible. Avoid rebukes or corrections, because they get nowhere and can also unsettle or annoy the patient.

Keep communication simple

In order for the patient to feel heard and understood, it is important to communicate appropriately with him or her. Above all, this requires calm and patience. Be sure to speak slowly, clearly, and in short sentences. Gestures and clear body language can help with understanding. Use questions that can be answered with “yes” or “no”. Change the subject if the sick person is unable to follow a conversation or if the subject is irritating. When cognition and language ability decrease more and more in the late stage of the disease, eye contact and physical contact become more and more important.

