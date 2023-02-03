Printable version

Press release no. 8

Release date February 1, 2023

Tumors, Schillaci: Chamber motion, Ministry priority prevention and treatment

“The prevention and treatment of cancer are at the top of the priorities of the Ministry of Health. The unitary motion unanimously approved in the Chamber of Deputies goes in the direction we have already undertaken aimed at enhancing cancer screening activities for increasingly early and timely diagnoses.

The National Oncology Plan, which we recently approved, focuses on the centrality of the patient and on the reduction of inequalities in access to prevention and treatment interventions, according to a global and intersectoral approach, with greater integration between prevention, early diagnosis and management, including improving care and preventing recurrence.

40% of cancer cases and 50% of cancer deaths can be avoided by intervening on preventable risk factors. This is why we will strengthen the campaigns for the adoption of healthy and correct lifestyle behaviors also involving schools, starting from elementary school.

Investing in prevention by also leveraging individual and collective behaviors means fewer sick people in the future, an advantage in terms of health and sustainability of the National Health Service”, said the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci.