Who will stop this Napoli? In Italy nobody succeeds and also in Europe the Banda Spalletti confirms all the excellent premises and peremptorily wins in the den of Eintracht. The blue performance was excellent, as a great team that knows how to read the moments of the match well, makes the opponents vent at the start and then hits them with his best man, Osimhen, without getting upset even by the wrong penalty (third in the Champions League) by Kvara, decisive then on 2-0. Kolo Muani’s expulsion at the start of the second half simplifies the way for him to return to Maradona in March. To exit, Napoli would have to lose with a three-goal difference, on their own field where they have never lost, against an opponent without their own game terminal. The first historic quarter-final in the history of the blue club is very close.

Germans, only 15′ at the start

From how the teams are on the field, it is clear that the technicians know each other thoroughly. Eintracht is very short and closes every passing line to the Neapolitan possession, with Lobotka closed in a triangle in which Kolo Muani in front and the midfielders Sow and Kamada ensure that he cannot play many balls. At the same time Glasner decided to attack Napoli on his left side where Spalletti preferred Olivera, immediately in trouble on the Danish Lindstrom who manages to put some dangerous balls from the baseline. For a good quarter of an hour, Eintracht keeps the blues in check, but they help each other, one photo above all: Kvara who closes in on Lindstrom for a corner. Then the German fury subsides and Napoli grows. The signal is given by an excellent Lozano who steals the ball from Sow and launches Osimhen, closed by Jakic. It is the signal that unlocks the Spalletti band which begins to rise in strength and it is understood that the local defense enters a crisis on the high and compact pressure of the Neapolitans. In the 34th minute the apparent turning point, with Di Lorenzo launching Lozano very well, the Mexican shoots well but hits the inside post. The ball goes towards the outside of the area with Buta who is too slow: Osimhen arrives like lightning and the Brazilian kicks him awkwardly. Kvara went on the spot, his cross shot was not irresistible and the experienced Trapp deflected for a corner kick. Napoli remained concentrated and a few minutes later took the lead. Lobotka’s interception with immediate verticalization for Lozano is extraordinary, the Mexican’s cross is precise for Osimhen who comfortably supports the net and scores his twentieth goal of the season. The duet with Lozano was repeated shortly after with the Nigerian scoring again but this time he was offside. Meanwhile Kvara recovers as champion, with a great unmarking throw for Osimhen, who ends on the outside of the goal.