Three Italians in the quarter-finals of the Champions League they had not seen each other since the 2005-2006 season (Inter-Villarreal, Juve-Arsenal and Milan-Lyon ed.) and for this reason there is great anticipation for the draws that will see the protagonists Inter, Milan and Naples. But how will the draw work? Where can it be seen and what special rules are there? We explain it to you point by point.

THE QUALIFIED

Bayern Monaco (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ENG)

BETWEEN

Manchester City (ENG)

MILAN (ITA)

NAPLES (ITA)

Real Madrid (SPA)

DATE AND TIME DRAW – The draws will begin in Nyon, at the UEFA headquarters, starting at 12 on Friday 17 March. In the presence, as always, of the UEFA manager Giorgio Marchetti.

WHAT IS DRAWING – Not only the quarter-finals will be drawn, but the pairings for the semi-finals and the grand final will also be drawn of Istanbul which is scheduled for June 10th. Basically, at the end of the draw, you will have a clear picture of the entire final draw.

THE RULES – Starting with the quarterfinals the draw will be completely free without any type of restriction and, consequently, without any constraint. The so-called “Euroderby” will then be possible i.e. direct clashes against teams from the same country. There could therefore be a draw, Inter-Milan, Napoli-Inter or Milan-Napoli and even in the semi-finals, the Italian teams could be paired without any restrictions.

HOME AND AWAY, THE RULE FOR INTER AND MILAN – The team that will play the first leg at home and the second leg away will also be drawn and, in this case, since Inter and Milan are both from Milan and with a single stadium in common, if both were to return home, the Nerazzurri’s draw would be switched between home and away by virtue of the Rossoneri’s best placement in the last championship READ HERE

THE DATE –

The quarter-finals will be staged with the first leg scheduled between Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 April, while the return matches will be scheduled on Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 April. The semi-finals will instead be held with the first leg on 9/10 May and the second leg on 16/17 May. Finally, the grand final in Istanbul on 10 June.

WHERE TO SEE THEM ON TV AND STREAMING – The draws for the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the pairings for the semi-finals and final will start at 12 in Nyon at the UEFA headquarters. They will be broadcast live on Mediaset on Channel 20 and by Sky Sport (channel 200 of the satellite). They will also be visible in streaming on smartphones, tablets and PCs via the NOW, Sky go and Mediaset Infinity apps.

CM’S DRAW – Through the site DrawSimulator we had fun simulating the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League for our 3 teams. Euroderby between Napoli and Inter, and a challenge with a great flavor of the past between Milan and Carlo Ancelotti’s Real, here’s how it went.

