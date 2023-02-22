news-txt”>

The first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at San Siro: Inter 1-0 Porto.

Unblock Lukaku in the 86th minute.

“We conquered the round of 16 with an incredible run against Bayern Munich and Barcelona that everyone wanted to avoid. We got these round of 16 with all our strength and we will fight it knowing that we have our chances.” This was stated by Inter coach Simone Inzaghi in a press conference on the eve of the match against Porto.

“I ask the team for continuous improvement, it’s a job that goes on over time and we always try to improve ourselves on a daily basis – he added – Doubts? Not only in attack, also who will play in midfield, who will play in fifth place, who in defense. the coach’s job, who has to choose every day and always tries to do the best for the good of Inter.”