The return of Thomas Tuchel in the Champions League, on the bench of Bavaria Monacois very bitter: the Bavarians are overwhelmed by the Manchester City, who dominated and won 3-0. With the awareness that, without Sommer’s saves, the deficit could have been wider. Le reti di Rodri (27′), Bernardo Silva (70′) and Haaland (76′) they make Guardiola smile, who places a serious mortgage on the semi-finals after the first leg at the Etihad.

Manchester City makes the most of the field factor and wins the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals with a dream performance: 3-0 against an unrecognizable Bayern Munich, in Tuchel’s European debut on the visiting bench. The landlords are off to a strong start, commanding the game and ball possession. The first gasp belongs to the Citizens, with Haaland pressing Sommer and touching his postponement attempt, for a conclusion that ends just short. Bayern tried to react and pick up the pace, but went behind in the 27th minute: Rodri’s left-footed shot was decisive, the first Champions League goal of his career. Sommer was beaten and sensationally risked in the 34th minute, bungling in the exit and saving himself from Gündoğan’s close range. In the final here is Bayern, with Sané making Guardiola tremble with a great shot. The German, ex of the day, is unleashed at the start of the second half and finds Ederson’s prompt response on his long-range shots. Bayern pushes, but takes risks from set-piece play, with Ruben Dias committing Sommer. Tuchel plays the Mané-card, which doesn’t give the expected results, because in the 70th minute he doubles up. The mistake belongs to Upamecano, who activates Haaland, good at looking in the middle and serving the onrushing Bernardo Silva: the Portuguese hits her with a header and the mocking trajectory is worth the 2-0. Bayern is gone and also suffers the trio of Haaland (76 ‘), who updates his monstrous numbers: 45 goals in 39 games, 11 in 7 Champions League matches. It is now a Citizens monologue, with target shooting towards Sommer: Julián Álvarez and Rodri touch poker. Manchester City wins 3-0, with Bayern having to thank the saves of its goalkeeper. Guardiola, who will have to assess the conditions of De Bruyne (out due to injury), puts a serious mortgage on the semifinals.