Champions League, Napoli-Milan LIVE and PHOTO

Napoli-Milan on the field at 21 at the Maradona stadium DIRECT for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. The first leg at San Siro ended 1-0 for the Rossoneri.

Probable formations

Napoli (4-3-3): 1 Meret, 22 Di Lorenzo, 5 Juan Jesus, 33 Rrahmani, 17 Olivera, 91 Ndombele, 68 Lobotka, 20 Zielinski, 11 Lozano, 9 Osimhen, 77 Kvaratskhelia. (95 Gollini, 12 Marfella, 19 Bereszynski, 6 Rui, 55 Ostigard, 70 Gaetano, 7 Elmas, 81 Raspadori, 21 Politano). Herds Spalletti.

Milan (4-2-3-1): 16 Maignan; 2 Calabria, 23 Tomori, 24 Kjaer, 19 Theo Hernandez; 33 Crunic, 8 Tonal; 10 Diaz, 4 Bennacer, 17 Leao; 9 Giroud. (83 Mirante, 5 Ballo-Toure, 12 Rebic, 14 Bakayoko, 20 Kalulu, 24 Thiaw, 25 Florenzi, 27 Origi, 30 Messias, 32 Pobega, 46 Gabbia, 56 Saelemaekers, 90 De Ketelare). All.: Pioli.

Referee: Marciniak (Pol)

EVE
Shouts and chants, “you mustn’t sleep”, under the hotel that houses the AC Milan players: this is how a group of Napoli fans tried last night to disturb the rest of the Rossoneri group, which arrived in the city yesterday afternoon for the return of the quarterfinals of the Champions League which is played tonight at the ‘Maradona’. The Azzurri supporters crowded along the seafront, in front of the entrance to the Vesuvio hotel where AC Milan are staying, and they clamored for a long time between slogans and chants. Several batteries of fireworks were also set off on the seafront in an attempt to disturb the sleep of the Rossoneri. The attempt apparently failed, because the Milan group was housed in soundproofed rooms at the back of the hotel, safe from annoying noise.

