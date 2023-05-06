Champions League shot by Inter: Lukaku and Dimarco sink Mourinho, overtaken Milan in 4th place | First page

An increasingly fiery Champions race that sees all the teams involved cross paths in this round of the championship. After the 3pm match between Milan and Lazio – won 2-0 by the Rossoneri – the Stadio Olimpico in Rome pitted the Giallorossi team against Inter in a decisive challenge for qualification for the next edition of the Champions League and the sprint for European placements. Simone Inzaghi’s men – thanks to goals from Dimarco and Lukaku – defeated Josè Mourinho’s Roma. A fundamental success for the Nerazzurri who once again overtake Milan and take back their 4th place in the standings at +2, simultaneously narrowing ahead of Lazio: 2nd position is now just one point away – waiting for tomorrow’s 12.30 match between Atalnata and Juventus -. Roma, on the other hand, slipped to 7th position, -5 from the 4th place occupied by Inter, also thanks to the last two 1-1 draws against Milan and Monza in the last midweek match. Now the Capitoline club, on Thursday, will have to face the semi-final first leg of the Europa League against Bayer Leverkusen. The Giallorossi did not take advantage of the home advantage: at home, Roma had won 8 of their last 11 matches in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet on 7 occasions in their last 10 home matches. On the other hand, Inter, waiting for the EuroDerby, seems to have really returned to its level, after the dominance shown at the Bentegodi, where they came out victorious 6-0 against Verona.

THE MATCH – The first conclusion on goal is by Lorenzo Pellegrini which, from a distance, does not worry Drunk, sending the ball to the bottom. After a phase of study, it is Brozovic who tries to flick but his shot is deflected for a corner kick. Another opportunity for the Giallorossi, again with Pellegrini who found Onana well positioned to defend the goal posts for the Nerazzurri. Calhanoglu try from distance but Rui Patricio is found ready. In the 34th minute, Inter unlocked the match with Dimarco. Brozovic serves Dumfries on the right side out, ball at the far post e Dimarco who beats the extreme defender of the Capitoline club. After few minutes, Ibanez nearly equalized with a header from an excellent position before Belotti fails, by a hair’s breadth, to reach a bowled ball in the area of ​​Inzaghi’s formation.

In the second half, an immediate opportunity for Inter happened on the feet of Correa that wastes a good chance. Inzaghi’s team is still pushing: restart of Stretcher serving Dimarco. Conclusion that ends on the bottom after a detour. Roma raises the pressure and – after protesting for a long time about a possible handball in the area by Darmian – always close to equalizing with Ibanez, who forces Onana to make an incredible intervention.

The entrance of Dybala ed Abraham tried to wake up the slumbering soul of Mourinho’s formation but a horror from Ibanez gave the ball away to Lautaroable to serve immediately Luke who, alone in front of the goalkeeper, shot down Rui Patricio with a platter. Dybala attempts a reaction with a shot from outside that ends well away from the goal defended by Onana. In the last minutes of the game, Lautaro hits the crossbar with a shot from around the corner. The chance to shorten comes at the feet of Camara which wastes from great location. It is the last great opportunity for the Giallorossi – in addition to Pellegrini’s free-kick – who come out defeated.