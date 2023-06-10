Home » Champions, Manchester like Milan: another treble for Guardiola
Health

Champions, Manchester like Milan: another treble for Guardiola

by admin
triplete city

 Con la vittoria del City sull'Inter anche la città inglese adesso ha due squadre che hanno vinto la coppa e come i Citizens eguagliano i cugini dello United anche i Citizens hanno fatto 

Milano no longer is it the only city to have won the Champions League with two different teams. After the victory of Manchester City on theInter in the final in Istanbul, the English city reaches the Milanese capital in this special classification. City are the 23rd team to register their name among the winners of the competition and Pep Guardiola, who triumphs for the third time, becomes the sixth manager to win the Champions League with two different teams. A historic success for the Citizens, who returned to winning in Europe after the 1970 Cup Winners’ Cup and put the icing on an extraordinary season that had already brought the Premier League and the FA Cup to the showcase, thus equaling the cousins ​​of the Unitedwho had done the ‘Treble’ in 1999 with Sir Alex Ferguson.

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_sportmediaset/calcio” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”sportmediaset.mediaset.it_calcio_championsleague_champions-manchester-come-milano-altro-triplete-per-guardiola_65881988-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.sportmediaset.mediaset.it”,”calcio”,”championsleague”,”champions-manchester-come-milano-altro-triplete-per-guardiola_65881988-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“calcio”,”champions-league”,”amp”] }}”>

See also  over 7 out of 10 people suffer from cardiovascular disease and half are unaware of it

You may also like

Color diet: what it is and how it...

MotoGP, Italian GP at Mugello: Bagnaia wins, Martin...

Pope Francis hospitalized, regular course for the Pontiff

Missing girl in Florence, 360 degree investigations. Summit...

Here’s how to use it correctly

A toothpaste for every need: how to choose...

Mental disorders, young people and women increasingly at...

High hurdles for medical cannabis in Germany

Is it worth buying a Dr car? The...

Turin, revolutionary scientific discovery on low-grade gliomas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy