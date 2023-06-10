Champions, Manchester like Milan: another treble for Guardiola

Milano no longer is it the only city to have won the Champions League with two different teams. After the victory of Manchester City on theInter in the final in Istanbul, the English city reaches the Milanese capital in this special classification. City are the 23rd team to register their name among the winners of the competition and Pep Guardiola, who triumphs for the third time, becomes the sixth manager to win the Champions League with two different teams. A historic success for the Citizens, who returned to winning in Europe after the 1970 Cup Winners’ Cup and put the icing on an extraordinary season that had already brought the Premier League and the FA Cup to the showcase, thus equaling the cousins ​​of the Unitedwho had done the ‘Treble’ in 1999 with Sir Alex Ferguson.

