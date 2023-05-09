Champions: Real Madrid-Manchester City DIRETTA

Champions, semifinals in your data: Real Madrid-Manchester City 1-0 LIVE



36′ Goal by Vinicius Junior

Eve. Real Madrid-Manchester City, the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, is the revenge of a year ago, when the Madrid players prevailed. The intersection between the old and new nobility of European football is back, between the club that has 14 big-eared Cups on its showcase and those who still chase the first, despite the huge investments made by the Abu Dhabi property, which arrived in 2008. But it is also the challenge between Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola, two of the most successful coaches of all time and with boundless charisma, even if expressed in different keys: the first, 63 years old, very attentive to his relationships with the players (who repay him with esteem and affection ), lover of good food, superstitious; the second, 52, ready to joke, but with an angular character, passionate about golf, art and… healthy diets. “The plan for tomorrow? Playing a complete match, which means giving your best on a physical, technical and motivational level” Ancelotti said on the eve, aware that “the return will be decisive”. At this point of the season “motives count more than form – he continued – and the victory in the Copa del Rey has given us new enthusiasm. Modric? He will be there”.

Reggiolo’s coach calls ‘you’ in the Champions League: he won two on the pitch with Milan and four on the bench (record), equally divided between the Rossoneri and Real. On the contrary, since Guardiola’s arrival in 2016, City’s European disappointments have multiplied and the Catalan has failed to repeat the glories of Barcelona in the 2008-’09 and 2010-’11 editions. Haaland’s goal machine (51 in 46 games) was the individuality he lacked and now Pep has the best team since Barça. But according to Ancelotti “talking only about Haaland is doing a wrong to a complete team, which attacks, which has ideas… We won’t play to stop Haaland, but a team that seems unstoppable. Instead I think we can beat them”. Both profess to be students of Arrigo Sacchi, but Ancelotti, who started out as his second, is his most orthodox interpreter. Guardiola, a follower of tiki-taka and exasperated ball possession, likes to experiment. Messi invented the ‘false nueve’. Ancelotti has always repeated: it is not written anywhere that you have to touch the ball 20 times before finishing on goal. City “are a more complete team compared to last year, when they had a very good striker, Gabriel Jesus, but with different qualities than Haaland – Ancelotti underlined – Today they make better use of long balls, because they have a very tall centre-forward. But it’s still Guardiola’s team, he hasn’t changed his style of play. He defends effectively and handles the ball very well.”

